Company Announcement Date: June 22, 2020 FDA Publish Date: June 22, 2020 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Cashews Company Name: Flagstone Foods LLC Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description North Star Sweet & Salty Caramel Trail Mix

Flagstone Foods LLC, of Robersonville, NC, is recalling its 14-ounce packages of North Star Sweet & Salty Caramel Trail Mix because they may contain undeclared cashews. The product comes in a 14-ounce, plastic stand-up resealable package, marked with UPC Code 0- 80948-63064-4 and lot code # 05M04210 on the bottom right-hand side of the package with an expiration date of 04/22/2021. People who are allergic to cashews run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled North Star Sweet & Salty Caramel Trail Mix packages were distributed nationwide in retail military exchanges. No illnesses have been reported to date; however, Flagstone Foods is initiating the voluntary recall out of an abundance of caution to protect public health.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the cashew-containing product was distributed in packaging that does not disclose the presence of cashews.

Consumers who have purchased 14-ounce packages of North Star Sweet & Salty Caramel Trail Mix with the above lot code and expiration date are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Janet Collins, Director of Quality Assurance at 1-612-222-3857, Monday through Friday 8 am – 5 pm CST.