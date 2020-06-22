How the Deer Moon Hungers by Susan Wingate Wins 2020 Pacific Book Review Award for Best Fiction Work

Book Will Be Released July 15th

FRIDAY HARBOR, WA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Susan Wingate announces that her forthcoming novel, How the Deer Moon Hungers (ISBN - 979-8629230182, False Bay Books, 2020) won the 2020 Pacific Book Review Award for best fiction work. How the Deer Moon Hungers, is a coming of age novel in which the hidden horrors of juvenile detention facilities are exposed through the journey of Mackenzie Fraser. How the Deer Moon Hungers is available for pre-sale and will be launched nationally on July 15, 2020.

The Pacific Book Review Award is considered one of the nation’s leading book awards and is the award program of the Pacific Book Review. The book draws thousands of entries per year and is judged by leading experts in the publishing industry.

“I am honored and ecstatic that How the Deer Moon Hungers has won the Pacific Book Review Award for best fiction,” said Susan Wingate, author of How the Deer Moon Hungers. “Writing the book was a labor of love and is a great coming of age story and to see it recognized by industry leaders with this award is truly a dream come true.”

In How the Deer Moon Hungers, Mackenzie Fraser knows that her parents aren’t getting back together. Despite her attempts to shelter her seven-year-old sister, Tessa, from the truth, she cannot protect her from brutal realities. Then, on a trip into town, a drunk driver crashes into Tessa, killing her.

Because Mackenzie had marijuana in her possession when Tessa died, she is sentenced to eighteen months in a juvenile detention center for intent to distribute. In detention, Mackenzie experiences violence and sexual abuse, both from other girls and from staff members. Over the course of eighteen months, she considers her relationships with her parents, her friend Gemma, and others affected by Tessa’s death.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Susan Wingate is a #1 Amazon bestselling award-winning author of over fifteen novels. Susan writes across fiction often setting her stories in the Pacific Northwest where lives in Washington State with her husband, Bob.