Znergy Secures Purchase Order Funding Agreement for Up to $150 Million Annually

/EIN News/ -- SYRACUSE, IN, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG ) (the "Company"), a leading provider of new LED lighting and turnkey LED lighting conversions for businesses, is pleased to announce it has entered into a Purchase Order (PO) Funding Agreement with FSW Funding. The agreement provides annual funding of up to $150 million, which will allow for fulfillment of Znergy's greater rate of orders, including its largest retrofit contract to-date with one of the top 5 largest worldwide retail clothing chains.



Znergy Chief Executive Officer, Dave Baker, commented, "Our fast-growing company is receiving LED retrofit orders at a greater rate than ever before in the history of the company. Short-term purchase order (PO) financing supports us in meeting supplier requirements and helps bridge the gap between when purchase orders are received, project completion is accomplished, and client payment is received. We're also glad to hear with the re-opening of many states how receptive businesses are now to this commonsense cost reduction program. We improve their cash flow while customers take advantage of historically low-interest rates. Our zero down program makes it affordable for almost any business to convert to LED lighting and start saving immediately."

About Znergy, Inc.

Znergy, Inc. (OTC PINK: ZNRG ) is a leading provider of energy efficient lighting products, lighting controls and energy management solutions. Management is executing a growth strategy through developing large regional and national accounts, and rolling out sales and installation teams across the United States. Znergy solutions enable customers to reduce energy consumption, lower maintenance costs, increase safety and realize environmental benefits. Znergy is headquartered in Syracuse, Indiana. For more information, see our web sites at www.znergyworld.com .

