Asurint Joins the Epic Partner List of TempWorks Software® and Announces New Seamless Applicant Tracking System (ATS) and Client Relationship Management (CRM) Integration with TempWorks Beyond™

/EIN News/ -- Cleveland, Ohio, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asurint, a leading provider of pre-employment background screening services, today announced that it has officially been named to TempWorks Software’s Epic Partner list. This designation also signifies Asurint’s offering to seamlessly integrate background screen solutions with TempWorks Software’s robust mobile ATS and CRM solution, TempWorks Beyond.

Asurint’s proprietary technology and unparalleled ability to source court records and clear candidates on-demand has changed the expectation of how time- and cost-efficient a background search can be for recruiters. Asurint’s seamless TempWorks Beyond™ integration will allow staffing professionals the ability to perform fast, thorough and compliant background checks from within the ATS, and also have a complete end-to-end view of the hiring lifecycle.

From sales processes to placement, immediate access to information is essential for staffing agencies to stay competitive in an increasingly mobile workforce. TempWorks Beyond provides a host of features that will give recruiters and sales teams greater flexibility and efficiency.

“I am excited for Asurint to be named to TempWorks Software’s Epic Partner list, and to announce our integration with TempWorks Beyond,” said Gregg Gay, Chief Executive Officer at Asurint. “TempWorks and Asurint have been strengthening our partnership by collaborating with mutual clients in the staffing industry to ensure hiring processes become more efficient. As the economy reopens, and more jobs become available, Asurint’s integration with TempWorks Beyond will help staffing professionals hire faster and smarter than ever before.”

"Over the last year we have built a strong partnership with Asurint and feel they are in perfect alignment with our company, customers, and staffing software solution. Asurint’s background screening integration in TempWorks Beyond creates an efficiency that each of our customers can benefit from, and together we can provide premium service for the staffing industry. We are excited to showcase the new integration and continue collaborating with Asurint to deliver on the needs of staffing agencies across the nation." said Brett Cavanagh, EVP of TempWorks Software.

The TempWorks Beyond integration with Asurint is available now. Those interested in learning about Asurint’s integration with TempWorks can email partners@asurint.com or call 216.420.5478. To speak with TempWorks directly, contact Genia Friscone at genia.friscone@tempworks.com or call 651-287-8380.

About TempWorks Software

TempWorks Software® delivers innovative and cutting-edge staffing software solutions to hundreds of temporary staffing agencies of all sizes across the nation. From online application portals to mobile front office and onboarding tools, an employee engagement mobile app, invoicing and flexible reporting, TempWorks Software has supported client growth for more than 20 years with exemplary client service and an experienced team.

About Asurint

Since 2006, Asurint has been redefining how background searches are done to help solve problems and reduce anxiety for recruiters and their candidates throughout the hiring process. Using innovative tools that aid in faster turnaround times, more accurate information and seamless integrations, Asurint provides the only background screen optimized to deliver the truth on demand.

