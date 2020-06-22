Jeff Loeb Rejoins Chief Outsiders to Help SaaS, Cloud and Technology Companies Build Growth Engines and Accelerate Revenue

Chief Marketing Officer and Go-to-Market expert returns to leading “Executives-as-a-Service” consulting firm

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, MA, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After an 18-month stint transforming a regional technology services business into a Private Equity-backed national leader, Jeff Loeb has returned to his role as a fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Chief Outsiders, one of the nation’s fastest-growing management consulting firms. Loeb, with deep experience in growth marketing, branding and positioning, and digital strategy, is one of more than 70 “Executives-as-a-Service” at Chief Outsiders who deliver C-level marketing strategies through right-sized engagements to SMB and mid-market companies.

Leveraging a long track record of success building and growing B2B software and technology companies, Loeb works with mid-market business executives that are re-tooling and re-energizing their go-to-market strategies. Jeff is a master at developing winning marketing strategies, unique positioning & industry buzz, & acting with urgency to drive rapid results.

Loeb’s career includes high-impact roles such as vice president of global marketing at application performance management software company dynatrace, Chief Marketing Officer and executive vice president at network management and security software firm Ipswitch, and Chief Marketing Officer at Vidyard, a SaaS video platform for business.

Loeb’s successes include fostering growth at dynatrace from $35M to $300M in revenue, NaviSite from $10M to $100M and Logically from $25M to $52M in revenue, respectively.

Jeff is a growth engine business strategist and practitioner. He writes frequently on best practices for developing and implementing growth strategies including “How to right-size your marketing budget”, “How to accelerate deals and increase market share through storytelling”, “How to Create Winning B2B Websites” and “How to create high-performance marketing teams with humanity”.

“We are extremely pleased to have Jeff back among the talented and visionary CMOs here at Chief Outsiders,” said Slade Kobran, managing partner of Chief Outsiders’ Northeast team. “As businesses move to the ‘next normal', they will need someone who can marry technology with persuasive digital marketing strategies in order to convert businesses. Jeff has the skill and experience to do so for B2B SaaS startups and Global 2000 companies alike.”

Loeb earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical and Computer Engineering from the University of California, Santa Barbara, and his MBA from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He is the founder of the MIT CIO Symposium, the largest CIO event in the Northeastern United States.

About Chief Outsiders

Chief Outsiders, LLC is a nationwide "Executives-as-a-Service" firm, with 70 part-time, or fractional, Chief Marketing Officers (CMOs) engaged from coast-to-coast. Unlike other strategic marketing and management consulting firms, each CMO has held the position of VP Marketing or higher at one or more operating companies. Chief Outsiders have served on the executive team of over 800 client companies to drive growth strategy and execution plans for a fraction of the cost of a full-time executive.

Because of its market-based growth plans, quality of leadership, and experienced team, Chief Outsiders has been recognized for the past six years by Inc. Magazine as one of the 5,000 fastest growing privately held companies in the US, and was recognized in 2019 as a Forbes Small Giant. Chief Outsiders’ CEO Art Saxby and Principal Pete Hayes are the co-authors of “The Growth Gears: Using a Market-Based Framework to Drive Business Success,” an Amazon #1 best-seller for business owners and CEOs. For additional information about the companies who trust Chief Outsiders as their premier source for business growth acceleration, click here.

