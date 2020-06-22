Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus – South Africa: Health Committee assesses Quarantine Sites in Gauteng

The Portfolio Committee on Health will this week continue with its oversight programme of assessing the state of quarantine sites and readiness of public and private hospitals to deal with Covid-19. The committee will conduct its oversight in Gauteng on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Earlier this month, the committee concluded its oversight in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Eastern Cape provinces.   Details of the oversight: Tuesday, 23 June 2020

Ekurhuleni, Johannesburg and Sedibeng 10h00-11h00:           Bertha Gxowa Hospital 12h00-13h00:           Tembisa Hospital 14h00-15h00:           Kopanong Hospital

