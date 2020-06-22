Global Embedded System Market Is Expected to Reach USD 137.31 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Embedded System Market by Product (Software and Hardware), Functionality (Real-time Embedded System, Network Embedded System, Standalone Embedded System and Mobile Embedded System), System Size, End-users, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global embedded system market is anticipated to grow from USD 84.23 billion in 2019 to USD 137.31 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The accuracy, speed, reliability, growing demand for devices like electricity meters, smart meters, ear pods, digital watches in households & industries and it is smaller in size are some of the factors fuelling the embedded system market.

The embedded system works as the processing core. This is a computer that has memory, processor and i/o devices. It is widely used in microprocessors and micro-controllers. Embedded systems can be either customized for a particular class of computers and for an application or general type. There is a broad application of the embedded system. It varies from portable devices like digital watches, ear pods to the medical imaging system, logic controllers, traffic light, hybrid vehicles, etc. The rapid advancement in technology and decrease in the price of the microprocessors and microcontrollers are propelling the market.

The high cost in the production and the cyber threats are some of the factors restraining the market. The increasing cyber threats are controlling the market and also the high production cost for better quality embedded system increases the price of end-use product. So generally the high-cost embedded system is acting as a restraint for the end-use product.

Key players for the global embedded system market include Intel Corporation, Microchip, ST Microelectronics, Freescale Semiconductor, Atmel, Qualcomm, Cypress Semiconductors, Samsung Electronics, Renesas, NXP Semiconductors, Texas Instruments, Infineon Technologies and Analog Devices among others.

The big players are now focused in the implementation of strategies like joint venture, product innovations, merger and acquisition and partnerships etc. to gain the market share and to strengthen its position in global Embedded System industry. For instance, in May 2020, Intel Corporation completed the acquisition of Moovit. This helps the organization as a complete mobility provider.

In November 2016, Samsung Electronics entered an agreement to acquire Harman International Industries. This acquisition has helped the organization in becoming a major player in connected technologies market, especially in automotive electronics.

The embedded software constituted the highest market share of 71.3 % in 2019.

The product segment includes software and hardware. The embedded software constituted the highest market share of 71.3 % in 2019. The fast pace innovations in the software segment have increased its demand in recent years.

The real-time embedded system accounts for a significant market share of 34.18% in 2019.

The functionality segment includes a real-time embedded system, network embedded system, stand-alone embedded system and mobile embedded system. The real-time embedded system accounts for a significant market share of 34.18% in 2019. The demand for real-time data and advance communication infrastructure has contributed to the demand for a real-time embedded system.

The medium-scale embedded system accounts for a significant market share of 41.64% in 2019.

The system size segment includes small-scale embedded system, medium-scale embedded system and large-scale embedded system. The medium-scale embedded system accounts for a significant market share of 41.64% in 2019. This is due to its broad application in the communication segment.

Telecommunication segment holds the largest market share.

The end-user segment includes automotive, healthcare, industrial, military and aerospace, telecommunication and consumer electronics. Telecommunication segment holds the largest market share. This is due to its broad application in wireless infrastructure, protocol converters, etc.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Embedded System Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the embedded system market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a fast pace. The surge in the applications in many industries like transportation, energy and healthcare etc. are contributing to the demand of embedded system in the region.

About the report:

The global embedded system market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

