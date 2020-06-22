Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
PORT ORCHARD COUPLE REINVESTS LOTTERY WINNINGS; WINS $200,000

Couple decides to keep playing and they’re now sailing off into the sunset

Olympia, Wash. (June 18, 2020) – A Port Orchard couple is happy they made the choice to reinvest their past winnings and to keep playing Washington’s Lottery, as they just won a $200,000 top prize playing the “Casino Nights” Scratch game.

“A couple months ago, my husband and I bought $100 worth of Scratch tickets for fun. We decided we’d use any money we won to keep playing until it ran out,” the winner stated. “Boy are we glad we did!”

Still in shock, the couple hasn’t yet decided what to do with their winnings, but are thinking about purchasing a boat to use at the nearby lake.

The winner bought the winning ticket at Parkview Terrace Food & Gas (1007 SW Shannon Dr) in Port Orchard.

“Casino Nights” is a Scratch game from Washington’s Lottery. Each ticket is $10 and prizes range from $10 to $200,000.

About Washington’s Lottery: Since 1982, Washington’s Lottery has generated more than $4.2 billion to support important state programs including the Washington Opportunity Pathways Account, which provides grants to help college students statewide achieve their higher education dreams, and supports early childhood education learning programs. The state’s Lottery offers consumers several types of games, including Mega Millions, Powerball, Lotto, Hit 5, Match 4, Daily Game, Daily Keno and Scratch. For more information, visit www.walottery.com or find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @walottery.

Keep it fun. Know your limit. Washington’s Lottery is an advocate for responsible gaming and collaborates with the Evergreen Council for Problem Gambling to provide resources for those in need. More information is available at www.walottery.com/Responsibility.

