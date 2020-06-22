PORT ORCHARD COUPLE REINVESTS LOTTERY WINNINGS; WINS $200,000

Couple decides to keep playing and they’re now sailing off into the sunset

Olympia, Wash. (June 18, 2020) – A Port Orchard couple is happy they made the choice to reinvest their past winnings and to keep playing Washington’s Lottery, as they just won a $200,000 top prize playing the “Casino Nights” Scratch game.

“A couple months ago, my husband and I bought $100 worth of Scratch tickets for fun. We decided we’d use any money we won to keep playing until it ran out,” the winner stated. “Boy are we glad we did!”

Still in shock, the couple hasn’t yet decided what to do with their winnings, but are thinking about purchasing a boat to use at the nearby lake.

The winner bought the winning ticket at Parkview Terrace Food & Gas (1007 SW Shannon Dr) in Port Orchard.

“Casino Nights” is a Scratch game from Washington’s Lottery. Each ticket is $10 and prizes range from $10 to $200,000.

