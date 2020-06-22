Plant Based Protein Supplements Market to Reach USD 7.38 billion by 2025; Enhancements in Vegan Dietary Patterns to Bolster Growth, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies profiled are Danone S.A., Roquette, Kerry Group, BENEO GmbH, Glanbia plc, Iovate Health Sciences International Inc., Amway, Blue Diamond Global Ingredients Division, Transparent Labs, Nuzest, among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plant based protein supplements market size is predicted to reach USD 7.38 billion by 2025, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.46% in the forecast period. The growing improvements in vegan dietary patterns can be an essential factor augmenting the growth of the market during the forecast period, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Plant Based Protein Supplements Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Type (Soy Protein, Pea Protein & Wheat Protein), By Distribution Channel (Mass Merchandisers, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online Retail & Others), and Regional Forecast 2018-2025” the market size stood at USD 4.16 billion in 2017.





COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. Some industries are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are making continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



The report on the plant-based protein supplements market highlights:

Authoritative insights on all recent market trends

Procured data with superior analysis

Market Drivers

Detailed information about the key players in the market

Market Driver :

Rising Sustainable Innovation to Favor Growth

The growing demand for dairy alternatives, meat alternatives, sports nutrition, and dietary snacks will have a tremendous effect on the market during the forecast period. The and easy availability of raw materials with superior nutritional value will subsequently increase the production of plant-based protein supplements. The growing consumer demand for dietary supplements will further aid the expansion of the market during the forecast period. The growing sustainable innovation and improvements in plant protein such as spirulina, pumpkin seeds, and hemp will boost the market during the forecast period.

Mass Merchandisers to the Hold Lion’s Share

The soy protein segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its increased utilization in a variety of dietary supplements. Mass merchandisers including supermarkets and hypermarkets are likely to account for the maximum share in the global market owing to its large distribution channels for plant-based protein supplements. The rapidly growing online retail platforms and specialty stores that customized solutions to enhance customer experience will further create opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years.



Regional Analysis :

Increasing Consumer Awareness to Aid Development in North America

The market in North America and Europe are expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising consumer awareness regarding the ecological impact of animal-based proteins. The increasing awareness regarding health benefits from plant-based proteins will further spur the demand of the market. The growing shift towards vegan and vegetarian supplements will further boost the market in North America. The growing demand for healthy and nutritional products is expected to further fuel the demand for plant-based protein supplements. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to rise tremendously during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for supplements based on vegan sources in China, India, and Indonesia.

Key Development :

May 2019: Burcon NutraScience Corporation introduced new pea and canola protein blends. The firm also announced to enter into a joint venture to build a C$65 million pea-protein and a canola-protein commercial production facility.

January 2019: Amazing Grass announced the launch of a new “Amazing Protein Glow”, an alternative to animal-derived collagen supplement.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Plant Based Protein Supplements Market are:

Danone S.A.

Roquette

Kerry Group

BENEO GmbH

Glanbia plc



Iovate Health Sciences International Inc.

Amway

Blue Diamond Global Ingredients Division

Transparent Labs

Nuzest

Other players





