Panicdemic Could Usher in Totalitarianism, Warns Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The constant alarming media reports about COVID-19 are causing widespread panic and acceptance of unprecedented intrusions into everyday life, writes Michigan immunologist Martin Dubravec, M.D., in the summer issue of the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons. Absent is any perspective on the much larger expected number of deaths from heart disease, cancer, and other causes, he points out. Also lacking is acknowledgement that totals are likely inflated by counting deaths from unrelated causes as COVID-19 deaths.

An untold number of needless deaths may result from the COVID-19 response, he states. “The medical community has seemingly panicked to the same extent as the general population. Helpful and necessary therapies and evaluations have been denied to millions, citing concerns about spreading the virus.”

Dr. Dubravec asks: “How many strokes, heart attacks, pneumonias, cancers, fractures, etc., will be missed or untreated because the medical community has been afraid to go to work? How many suicides and drug overdoses will result from our current policies?”

Although lockdowns have not proved effective, and may even have delayed the development of immunity, “state governors have been in a race to see who can cause the most dramatic removal of basic constitutional liberties,” he writes.

Officials do not ask what type of precedent this will set, Dr. Dubravec states. Will we lock down the economy for the next outbreak of influenza?

“What we are seeing is what works to corral people into almost total submission; it is taking about a month,” he concludes.

The Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons is published by the Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) , a national organization representing physicians in all specialties since 1943.

Contact: Martin Dubravec, M.D., biosp3@spcglobal.net, or Jane M. Orient, M.D., (520) 323-3110, janeorientmd@gmail.com