Injured Hiker Rescued from Mt. Tecumseh Trail, Waterville Valley

Waterville Valley, NH – Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on June 6, 2020, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of an injured hiker on the Mt. Tecumseh Trail in Waterville Valley. A coordinate was relayed by the injured party of their location, allowing Conservation Officers with the NH Fish and Game Department to determine that the hiking party was very close to the ski slopes of Waterville Valley approximately 3/4 up the Mt. Tecumseh Trail.

A pair of Conservation Officers responded and were able to use an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to travel up to the ski area. They then hiked a short distance to the injured party where they met with Caroline Stone, 26, of Boston, MA, who had suffered a lower leg injury. With assistance from the Conservation Officers and other hikers from her party, Stone was able to move up a short stretch of the Mt. Tecumseh Trail and over to the ski slope to the waiting ATV. She was then transported down on the back of the ATV reaching the trailhead safely at approximately 4:45 p.m. The rescue worked in favor of the situation, freeing up volunteers from the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team who been staging at the base of Mt. Tecumseh in preparation to provide manpower for a long carry-out.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers would like to remind anyone enjoying the outdoors this summer to plan ahead and make safe decisions. Hiking in the White Mountains can be dangerous any time of year. Drastic changes in temperatures and conditions require hikers to be prepared for severe weather. Extreme heat can quickly change to freezing temperatures and longer days still transition to darkness. All hikers should carry essential equipment to be ready not just for the intended hike, but other issues that could arise. Please visit www.hikesafe.com for more information.