New detour starts June 20 for Hwy 61 reconstruction project in Lake City (June 20, 2020)

LAKE CITY, Minn. – Hwy 61 motorists traveling through Lake City will be detoured off the highway and rejoin it at Wabasha CR 5 starting Saturday, June 20, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Construction has finished on the north end of the project so a new detour is starting. The previous detour rejoined traffic in Red Wing.

This new Stage 2 detour for through traffic will follow Wabasha CR 9 in south Lake City, turn north on 10th St through town, then follow Wabasha CR 5 to return to Hwy 61 in northwest Lake City. People will continue to have access to businesses and homes in the construction zone.

The Hwy 61 project spans from Central Point Rd to Elm St in Lake City and includes several improvements:

Replacing deteriorated pavement

Reducing the four-lane highway to three lanes

Developing continuous sidewalks

Constructing an off-street trail for bicyclists and green space

Benefits include safer traveling speeds, improved pedestrian elements, expanded life of roadway and decreased roadway water run-off into Lake Pepin.

The City of Lake City is updating its utilities during the project. Crews are replacing the water main from Madison St to Elm St as well as the sanitary sewer from Lyon Ave to Center St (one block).

To learn more about the project or sign up for email updates, go to MnDOT’s construction project website: www.mndot.gov/d6/projects/hwy61-lakecity-reconstruct/index.html or join the SE Minnesota Facebook group ( www.facebook.com/groups/MnDOTsoutheast/) to learn more about MnDOT construction projects and activities in southeastern Minnesota. Dick Swenke, the construction public information officer, can be contacted with questions from community members and businesses at 507-259-4059 or dick@swenke@rochsg.com.

For traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit 511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

