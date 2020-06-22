Coronavirus - South Africa: Temporary closure of ISIbalo House due to positive COVID-19 case results in change of venue of Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS) media conference
Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) head office, ISIbalo House, has been closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
All primary and secondary contacts will be traced and managed as per Department of Health guidelines. ISIbalo House will be closed while the building is disinfected and deep-cleaned.
As the building will not be accessible, the Quarterly Labour Force Survey: Quarter 1 2020 media conference scheduled for Tuesday 23 June 2020 will now be held at Department of Environmental Affairs, Environment House, 473 Steve Biko, Arcadia.
Lock up: 11:00
Embargo: 11:30Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Statistics South Africa.