Forum Merger II Announces Tattooed Chef will Virtually Present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference

/EIN News/ -- Paramount, California and Delray Beach, Florida, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forum Merger II Corporation (Nasdaq: FMCI) (“Forum” or the “Company”), today announced that Tattooed Chef will virtually present at the Jefferies Consumer Conference on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11:30am ET. Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the presentation by visiting http://wsw.com/webcast/jeff127/ittf/ and a replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at www.forummerger.com .

On June 12, 2020, Forum and Ittella International, a plant-based food company with a broad portfolio of innovative products available under the Company’s “Tattooed Chef” brand and in private label, announced a definitive agreement to combine to form Tattooed Chef, Inc. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to Forum stockholder approval and certain other closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2020.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef is a leading plant-based food company offering a broad portfolio of innovative plant-based food products that taste great and are sustainably sourced. Tattooed Chef’s signature products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of leading national retail food stores across the United States. Understanding consumer lifestyle and food trends, and a commitment to innovation allows Tattooed Chef to continuously introduce new products. Tattooed Chef provides great-tasting, approachable and innovative products not only to the growing group of consumers who seek to adopt a plant-based lifestyle, but to any of the “People Who Give a Crop”. For more information, please visit www.tattooedchef.com

About Ittella International

Ittella International is a plant-based food company with operations in the United States and Italy with a broad portfolio of innovative products available both under the Company’s “Tattooed Chef” brand and in private label. Following completion of the transaction, the combined Ittella International and Forum will be renamed Tattooed Chef, Inc.

About Forum Merger II Corporation

Forum Merger II Corporation is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. For more information, please visit www.forummerger.com.

