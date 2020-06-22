CBD Hemp Experts Launches FDA-Approved OTC High-Quality Hand Sanitizer
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CBD Hemp Experts has converted a portion of their manufacturing capabilities to manufacture FDA-Approved hand sanitizer.JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CBD Hemp Experts has just announced the release of their high-quality formula hand sanitizer in efforts to help combat the spread of germs amidst the Coronavirus pandemic.
The OTC Hand Sanitizer is formulated with 70% ethyl alcohol to comply with FDA standards, as well as the addition of aloe and Vitamin E to help hands retain moisture and not dry out. This high-quality antiseptic sanitizer is effective at eliminating 99% of many common germs, while softening hands at the same time.
Gregg Sturz, Co-Founder of JAG Alliance said he is excited for the release of the company’s new product line and to help fight the spread of illness. “COVID-19 has shown everyone that we cannot take cleanliness and good health for granted. It is important we maintain proper hygiene, while doing what we can to reduce the spread of Coronavirus and continue to implement these positive changes even after the pandemic has passed. Hand sanitizer should become a product people carry with them everywhere they go,” Sturz said.
While CBD Hemp Experts is known for its premium quality hemp-derived CBD products, this OTC Antiseptic Hand Sanitizer would be the first product available from the company that does not contain the addition of hemp-derived cannabinoids. CBD Hemp Experts is also known throughout the industry for their high standards of products and testing, as well as their adherence to detail, safety, effectiveness, professionalism and quick turnaround times.
This 70% alcohol Hand Sanitizer is available in cases and pallets, which are for those that are looking at stocking their shelves. The introduction of this new product will help many businesses find new ways to work within the consumer climate amidst the pandemic, and hopefully begin to use sanitization products more often.
About CBD Hemp Experts
CBD Hemp Experts is one of the largest wholesale providers of premium Hemp-derived CBD products. With more than 100+ different uniquely formulated CBD products to choose from in the area of Health & Wellness, Beauty & Personal Care and Pet Care, your personal brand exposure is unlimited. All of their wholesale CBD products are produced using the highest quality US industrial hemp and is manufactured in GMP-Certified and FDA-registered facilities. They strategically partner with the world’s leading formulators, scientists, doctors and experts to ensure their products are effective, safe and the highest quality in the world.
Whether you’re looking to grow your CBD business through white label, private label or even customized, CBD Hemp Experts is positioned in the heart of the growing CBD Oil industry, and provides the fastest, easiest and most affordable way to introduce your brand into the booming CBD market.
