Precautionary swimming advisory lifted for swimming areas in Emerald Isle where floodwater pumping occurred

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary swimming advisory in Emerald Isle. The advisory was lifted because floodwaters have rescinded, and pumping has ceased.

The precautionary advisory was posted June 17 for areas near Fawn Drive, Doe Drive and 16th Street along the ocean and at the end of Channel Drive and at 10021 Coast Guard Road in Bogue Sound. At the time, floodwaters were being pumped from flooded streets onto the beach and sound to ensure roads were accessible for emergency vehicles. Floodwaters contain pollutants such as waste from wildlife and pets, oil and gasoline from parking lots and waste from septic systems or sewers.

The signs advising against swimming or otherwise coming into contact with the water have been removed and this area is now safe again for swimming and water play.

The N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program samples 210 sites in coastal waters of the state, most of them on a weekly basis from April through October.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program, visit the program’s website, view a map of the testing sites, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.