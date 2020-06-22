Graphene Market to Reach $1.36 Billion by 2027 at 40.2% CAGR: AMR

Rapid increase in grapheme producers, high demand for grapheme in electronics application, and use of graphene in composites and coatings drive the growth of the global graphene market. Based on region, North America contributed to the highest market share in 2019 and is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global graphene market generated $91.3 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1.36 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 40.2% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of the changing market dynamics, value chain, business performance, supply chain, and competitive scenario.

Rapid increase in grapheme producers, high demand for graphene in electronics application, and use of graphene in composites and coatings drive the growth of the global graphene market. However, its impact on environment hinders the market growth. On the other hand, further advancements and R&D procedures would create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Researchers at the honking polytechnic university (PolyU) have developed a laser manufacturing procedure to produce non-woven masks with a layer of carbon and graphene. According to them, carbon coating makes the masks super hydrophobic to reduce the chances of infectious droplets, whereas graphene with its strong light-absorption properties sterilizes them.

However, the lockdown has curtailed down other supporting sectors including electronic and sensor markets, due to which the graphene market has witnessed a decline in demand rates.

Based on type, the graphene nano platelets segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for around three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the mono-layer & bi-layer graphene segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 42.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on application, the research and development segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding around one-third of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the energy storage segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 43.6% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share, accounting for around three-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 44.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include CVD Equipment Corporation, Graphene Nanochem PLC, Graphenea S.A., CS Material LLC, Bluestone Global Tech, G6 Materials, Haydale Limited, Nanotek Instruments Inc., Vorbrck Materials, and XG Sciences.

