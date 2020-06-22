KeyedIn Hosts Virtual Agile Portfolio Management Conference on June 24th

/EIN News/ -- -- Industry leaders from Office Depot and UEI to share insights on applying agile principles to enterprise portfolios--

MINNEAPOLIS, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KeyedIn will host a free virtual conference on “Agile Portfolio Management in an Adaptive World,” featuring industry leaders from Office Depot and UEI. To be held on June 24 from 10 a.m. to noon CT, the event is sponsored by KeyedIn, a leader in Agile Portfolio Management.

Attendees will gain insights on how to:

Drive adoption of Agile Portfolio Management

Transition from project-oriented to product-focused PPM model

Learn from other organizations who have successfully adopted Agile Portfolio Management

Speakers include:

Ruth Bedingfield, PMO Manager, Office Depot

Mike Stone, Director of Program Management, UEI

Sunchana Johnston, Strategic Planning Consultant

Matt Muldoon, Chief Product Manager, KeyedIn

Register at: https://go.keyedin.com/event/agile-portfolio-management-in-an-adaptive-world

About KeyedIn

KeyedIn helps organizations simplify business processes, improve performance and drive results through its innovative SaaS-based business solutions. The company’s flagship product, KeyedIn Projects, is a cloud-based project and portfolio management (PPM) solution that enables project management offices (PMOs) and embedded services teams (ESOs) to increase productivity, cut reporting costs and save operating expenses. Headquartered in Minneapolis, KeyedIn has hundreds of customers worldwide, including Walgreens Boots Alliance, LexisNexis and OfficeDepot. For more information, visit www.keyedin.com , or contact 866-662-6820.

