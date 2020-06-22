Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company Announces the Reopening of 28 Esports Gaming Centers

/EIN News/ -- Boca Raton, Florida, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company ( OTCQB:WINR ) (“Simplicity Esports”), announced today that 18 esports gaming centers in 11 states have recently reopened to give customers access to play on their high speed gaming stations, and to purchase gaming-related equipment, merchandise, and accessories.



Roman Franklin, President of Simplicity Esports, stated, “COVID-19 related disruptions continue to impact some of our locations in states like California and Washington. However, I am happy to report that a significant number of our franchisee-owned locations, and a Simplicity Esports corporate owned location have reopened and are operational. We expect another 10 locations to reopen in the next 30 days. Our previously announced partnership with Ecolab gives us a dependable supply chain of cleaning products to reopen and implement regular sanitization protocols. Players registering to compete in our online tournaments will now have the opportunity to play in our tournaments from their local Simplicity Esports gaming center.”

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company:

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company (WINR) is an established brand within the esports industry, competing and streaming in popular games across different genres, including Apex Legends®, PUBG Mobile®, Overwatch®, League of Legends®, and various EA Sports® titles. Simplicity Esports also organizes and hosts various online play from home tournaments in the U.S. and Brazil. Simplicity Esports also operates as a franchisor of Esports Gaming Centers that provide the public an opportunity to experience and enjoy gaming and esports in a social setting, regardless of skill or experience. Additionally, Simplicity Esports is an organizer and host of paid entry, online, play from home tournaments.

