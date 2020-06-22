Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size to Reach USD 62.22 Billion by 2027; Heavy Investment in Aluminum Extrusion to Revivify Sales Prospects, states Fortune Business Insights™

Key companies profiled are ALUMIL S.A., Reynaers Aluminium, ALUTECH, EFCO Corporation, Kawneer Company Inc., TECHNAL, HUECK System GmbH & Co.KG, ETEM Group, HansenGroup Limited, Schüco International KG, Qingdao Longxiang Building Materials Co., Ltd., among others.

/EIN News/ -- PUNE, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum curtain wall market size is expected to reach USD 62.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period. The increasing awareness regarding the advantages of ACW in buildings such as temperature control, sound insulation, and impact resistance will accelerate the Aluminum Curtain Wall growth during the forecast period. The modernizing of existing buildings will spur demand for aluminum curtains owing to its eco-friendly nature and flexible design, which, in turn, will augur well for the market, states Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled “Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Stick-built, Unitized, and Others), By Application (Commercial Buildings and Residential Buildings) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2027” the market size stood at USD 33.76 billion in 2019. The inclination towards aluminum due to its recyclable functionality will enable speedy expansion of the market. For instance, in the U.K. over 99% of aluminum frames are recovered from construction waste, which helps in waste reduction and thus, supports the environment.

List of the Key Companies Operating in the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market are:

ALUMIL S.A.

Reynaers Aluminium

ALUTECH

EFCO Corporation

Kawneer Company Inc.

TECHNAL

HUECK System GmbH & Co.KG

ETEM Group

HansenGroup Limited

Schüco International KG

Qingdao Longxiang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Toro Group of Companies

Alimicor Limited

GUTMANN Bausysteme GmbH

Aluplex

Sanwa Tajima Corporation

GEUSTYN & HORAK

Other Key Players



Market Driver:

Rising Investment in Aluminum Extrusion by Key Players to Boost Sales Opportunities

Aluminum extrusion is utilized in the manufacturing of curtain walling systems. The rising investment by eminent companies to expand their existing Aluminum extrusion capacities will positively impact the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in June 2018, HAI Extrusion Germany GmbH, a global leader in extruded sections including aluminum, machining, and surface treatment announced that it has strategically invested around US$ 15 million to establish 3300-ton Aluminum extrusion press in Germany. The investment will help the company to better serve the consumers in construction as well as industrial sectors with high-quality Aluminum profiles.

Furthermore, the launch of innovative curtain wall systems by renowned companies will subsequently bolster the healthy growth of the market in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2019, Kawneer Company Inc, an American manufacturer of architectural aluminum systems and products for the commercial construction industry announced the launch of a new 1620UT/1620UT SSG Curtain Wall system. The system is designed with polymer separator and accommodates 1" insulating glass to endure during high thermal climate. Additionally, mullion depth options offer both aesthetic and structural choices, giving the design team flexibility. 1620UT/1620UT SSG Curtain Wall system was tested as per the United States and Canadian standards.

Market Restraint:



High Installation Cost of Curtain Walls to Impede Market Revenue

The high cost involved in transporting and storing curtain walls leads to an overall elevated cost of aluminum curtain walls, which in turn, will hamper the growth of the market. Periodical maintenance is essential to preserve the aesthetical appeal intact, thus the perpetual maintenance leads to extraordinary costs. Similarly, the necessity for the sealant to be replaced over some time to keep the product quality.

The aluminum frames are mostly anodized which further requires proper cleaning as the detergents used to clean the frames can affect the coating surface. The necessity of high skilled laborers to install curtain walls can be a critical factor in restricting the growth of the market. Besides, the unfavorable weather conditions lead to a major delay in installing curtain wall systems, which, in turn, will further obstruct the growth of the market.



Regional Analysis:

Booming Construction Industry to Augment Growth in Asia Pacific

The market in Asia Pacific generated a Revenue of 6.42 billion in 2019. The growth in the region is attributed to the flourishing construction industry in emerging nations such as China and India. The abundantly availably aluminum will enable speedy expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), India is projected to become the third-largest construction market by 2025. Additionally, favorable government regulations will further aid the expansion of the market in Asia Pacific. For instance, in June 2015, the Indian government announced the Smart Cities Mission to improve the core infrastructure of the selected cities across the country.

