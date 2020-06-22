Global Medical Equipment Maintenance Market Is Expected to Reach USD 70.02 Billion by 2027 : Fior Markets

Medical Equipment Maintenance Market by Device (Endoscopic Devices, Surgical Instruments, Electro-medical Equipment, Imaging Equipment and Others), Service Type (Preventive, Corrective and Operational), Service Providers (Independent Service Organizations, Original Equipment Manufacturers and In-house Maintenance), End-users, Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, The global medical equipment maintenance market is expected to grow from USD 31.89 billion in 2019 to USD 70.02 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 10.33% during the forecast period 2020-2027.

The rise in health care expenses, the increase in the number of chronic diseases and the increased technological advancements are some of the factors fuelling the medical equipment maintenance market.

The surge in the expenses of health care has created a market demand for medical equipment maintenance. The equipment is used in many surgeries, therapies, etc. These medical equipment are used to operate a patient, and thus these types of equipment must be cleaned and sanitized regularly. Thus the maintenance help in the prevalence of the life-threatening diseases. It minimizes the risk of any breakdowns in equipment. The rise in health care expenses has created a market demand for medical equipment maintenance. The increased technological advancements have helped the market to grow over the years. These medical equipment have high procurement cost, which is why regular maintenance is necessary.

The high cost for maintenance and installation is acting as a restraint for the market. The service cost related to the instrument is increasing the price and with the total life span of the equipment becomes more costly than the equipment itself. So such factors are containing the medical equipment maintenance cost.

Key players for the global medical equipment maintenance market include Aramark Services, Inc., Olympus Corporation, Carestream Health, Althea Group, FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, BC Technical, Inc, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Drägerwerk AG & Co, Koninklijke Philips, Toshiba Medical System Corporation and Siemens Healthineers among others.

The big players are now focused in the implementation of strategies like joint venture, product innovations, merger and acquisition and partnerships etc. to gain the market share and to strengthen its position in global medical equipment maintenance industry. For instance, in January 2018, Aramark Services, Inc completed the acquisition of AmeriPride Services. This helps the organization in establishing a competitive position in the US market and also put the organization in a strong position in the Canada market.

In April 2018, Olympus Corporation signed an agreement to acquire Lithotripsy Systems. This acquisition will help in the reduction of overall costs of the company and improve the quality of life for the patients.



The imaging equipment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR

The device includes endoscopic devices, surgical instruments, electro-medical equipment, imaging equipment and others. The imaging equipment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR as they require high maintenance and have high replacement costs.

Preventive segment holds the maximum market share

The service type segment includes preventive, corrective and operational. The preventive segment holds the maximum market share. This is because the procuring the medical equipment is costly.

Original equipment manufacturers segment holds the maximum market share

The service providers segment includes independent service organizations, original equipment manufacturers and in-house maintenance. Original equipment manufacturers segment holds the maximum market share. OEMs have an extensive geographical presence and have strong technical expertise.

The hospital segment holds the maximum market share

The end-users segment includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centres, diagnostics and others. The hospital segment holds the maximum market share. Medical equipment is broadly used in hospitals.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Medical Equipment Maintenance Market

North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The regions analyzed for the medical equipment maintenance market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America holds the largest market share. This is due to the fact that this is the presence of advance technologies and stringent regulations by authorities. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecasted years. The increase in the geriatric population and the outbreak of certain diseases are the reasons for the same.

About the report:

The global medical equipment maintenance market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

