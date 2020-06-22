TG Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data Presentation at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX), today announced preclinical data presentation for TG-1701, the Company’s highly selective, BTK inhibitor, at the 2020 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting, being held virtually.



Michael S. Weiss, the Company’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “We are encouraged by the preclinical data presented today which showed TG-1701 to be just as active and more selective for BTK than ibrutinib, a currently approved BTK inhibitor. Importantly, we are pleased to see the additive anti-tumor inhibition seen when TG-1701 was combined with umbralisib plus ublituximab (U2), supporting our combinatorial approach to development. The proprietary triple combination regimen of U2 + TG-1701 has shown strong responses clinically in an ongoing Phase 1 study, and we look forward to continuing this research and presenting updated data on TG-1701 as a monotherapy and as a triple regimen with U2.”

Highlights from the data presentation are included below.

Title : TG-1701, a novel irreversible Bruton’s kinase (BTK) inhibitor, does not inhibit anti-CD20-driven ADCC and ADCP in vitro, and cooperates with the glycoengineered anti-CD20 mAb, ublituximab, in in vivo mantle cell lymphoma models

In vitro and in vivo studies were undertaken to evaluate the activity of TG-1701 alone and in combination with ublituximab and umbralisib in models of lymphoma

TG-1701 showed greater selectivity for BTK than, and similar activity to, ibrutinib in mantel cell lymphoma (MCL) models

TG-1701, in contrast to ibrutinib, did not block ublituximab-driven antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) or antibody-dependent cell phagocytosis (ADCP) in vitro

In vivo xenograft studies suggested that TG-1701 synergized with the U2 combination, resulting in greater anti-tumor activity than either TG-1701 or U2 alone





The above data presentation is available on the Publications page of the Company’s website at www.tgtherapeutics.com/publications.cfm .



ABOUT TG THERAPEUTICS, INC.

TG Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Currently, the company is developing multiple therapies targeting hematological malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Ublituximab (TG-1101) is a novel, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets a specific and unique epitope on the CD20 antigen found on mature B-lymphocytes. TG Therapeutics is also developing umbralisib (TGR-1202), an oral, once-daily dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon, which may lead to a differentiated safety profile. Both ublituximab and umbralisib, or the combination of which is referred to as "U2", are in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with hematologic malignancies, with ublituximab also in Phase 3 clinical development for Multiple Sclerosis. Additionally, the Company has recently brought into Phase 1 clinical development its anti-PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, cosibelimab (TG-1501), its covalently-bound Bruton’s Tyrosine Kinase (BTK) inhibitor, TG-1701, as well as its anti-CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody, TG-1801. TG Therapeutics is headquartered in New York City.



Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the clinical development of our product candidates and our combinatorial approach to development. For these statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results to differ materially. Factors that could cause such differences include: our ability to successfully and cost-effectively complete preclinical and clinical trials, including clinical trials of TG-1701 and our other pipeline candidates; the risk that the data (both safety and efficacy) from future clinical trials will not coincide with the data analyses from prior preclinical and clinical trials; and other risk factors identified from time to time in our reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements set forth in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. This press release and prior releases are available at www.tgtherapeutics.com . The information found on our website is not incorporated by reference into this press release and is included for reference purposes only.



CONTACT: