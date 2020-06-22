LexaGene to Present at Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY, Mass., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc. , ( TSX-V: LXG ; OTCQB: LXXGF ) (the “Company”), a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for rapid pathogen detection, is scheduled to participate in a virtual presentation and fireside chat at the Lytham Partners Virtual Investor Growth Conference on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:00pm ET (10:00am PT).



A webcast of the presentation will be posted under the investor relations section of LexaGene’s website at www.lexagene.com , or can be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2419/35342 or www.lythampartners.com/virtual . A replay of the presentation will be available following the event.

Management will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings on June 24 and 25, 2020. To arrange a meeting, please contact Joe Dorame of Lytham Partners at dorame@lythampartners.com or visit www.lythampartners.com/virtual .

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a biotechnology company that develops genetic analyzers for pathogen detection and other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The LX Analyzer delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in about 1 hour. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

