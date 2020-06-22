Exclusive Brands Announces New Cultivation Site in Arlington, Michigan

/EIN News/ -- ANN ARBOR, MI, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company, specializing in cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis products through its own retail locations and portfolio of iconic consumer brands, announced today that the Company has inaugurated a new cultivation site in Arlington, Michigan.

The new facility is an addition to the Company’s fully licensed, state-of-the-art, pharmaceutical-grade cultivation facilities as well as its boutique grow operation, Strain Kings, which produces craft batches of high quality cannabis.

Exclusive’s new outdoor cultivation facility in Arlington, Michigan, is the first official Exclusive Brands facility on the west side of the state. The site is a total of 30 acres in size which gives Exclusive the capacity to grow 10,000 plants in its first phase and an additional 10,000 plants in its second phase. The facility is equipped with advanced technology and will be managed by Exclusive Brands’ highly experienced, quality-driven cultivation team.

The Company’s new cultivation site will bolster employment opportunities in the area; estimating that it will create 30 new jobs in its first phase and additional jobs as subsequent phases are rolled out. The Company projects that the first harvest will take place in October. The facility will generate raw cannabis products for processing to be sold through both the medical and adult-use programs throughout the state of Michigan.

“The city of Arlington has been incredibly supportive and welcoming every step of the way,” said Narmin Jarrous, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Director of Social Equity. “The Arlington leadership team very much wants cannabis to succeed in their municipality, which contributes greatly to the success of Michigan cannabis overall.”

The additional cultivation site was established to fortify the Company’s large scale production. The new site increases Exclusive Brands’ capacity for raw materials and comes at a time when demand for legal cannabis is projected to increase. According to a recent report released by Grandview Research Inc., the global legal marijuana market size is expected to reach USD 73.6 billion by 2027. It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 18.1% during the forecast period. The expansion of cannabis legalization for medical as well as adult-use is expected to promote market growth.

“As the first licensed marijuana dispensary and adult-use cannabis facility in Michigan, we're excited to be embarking on the expansion of our cultivation facilities that will help build upon our legacy of supplying the highest quality cannabis across our home state,” said Exclusive Brands President Omar Hishmeh.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's first licensed recreational cannabis retailer and cultivator and specializes in cultivation, processing and sale of cannabis products through its retail locations and portfolio of iconic consumer brands. Exclusive values premium genetics and effective grow techniques using its state-of-the-art pharmaceutical-grade cultivation facilities as well as its boutique grow operation Strain Kings to provide Michigan with the highest quality cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and quality test cannabis to the highest standards in the market. A portion of the fresh flower is processed by extractors in the company’s lab for premium Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate.

