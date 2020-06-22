Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Second Season of Crackle Original Series Going From Broke

Series Executive Produced by Ashton Kutcher and hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig

COS COB, Conn., June 22, 2020 -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced the second season of Crackle original series Going From Broke.



Following the success of the first season on Crackle with 16 million views, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has greenlit a second season of the series aimed at helping young people dig themselves out of debt and lay the groundwork for financial success.

As a nation, over 44 million Americans collectively owe $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt, a number that grows each year and is second only to mortgage debt in America. “We plan to tackle this issue head on and educate people with tangible solutions to help end the cycle of debt that has burdened so many young people for far too long. It is now more critical than ever, as the adversities that we all currently face are having a disproportionate effect on so many people who were already struggling,” noted Ashton Kutcher, executive producer of the series.

The series will consist of ten 30-minute episodes that will be hosted by Dan Rosensweig, chief executive officer of Chegg, Inc. “Our country is going through an unprecedented time of economic uncertainty. College students and recent graduates are dealing with the weight of overwhelming student debt and now also face one of the worst job markets in recent memory,” said Rosensweig. “We intend to look beyond the numbers and explore the systemic issues that are causing the cycle of poverty, financial strain, and debt across the United States and help young people forge a path to financial freedom.”

“This show has already struck a chord with viewers, as is evident from the 16 million views of the first season,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “We are expecting the second season of the series to be even more compelling.”

Going From Broke is among the many original and exclusive programs available for free on Crackle, including Crown Vic, On Point, The Clearing, ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History, Wonders of the Sea, and Cooped Up.

Season 1 of Going From Broke is available for free on Crackle. Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 25 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV and devices, Apple TV, most Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com . Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain

