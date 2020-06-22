Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces Up to 200 Hours of New Original and Exclusive Programming for Crackle Plus at 2020 NewFronts

/EIN News/ -- Crackle Original Series Going From Broke, Executive Produced by Ashton Kutcher and hosted by Chegg CEO Dan Rosensweig, picked up for a second season

Additional programming starring Nicolas Cage, Demi Moore, Tom Berenger, Angus Macfadyen and more

COS COB, Conn., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today announced up to 200 hours of new original and exclusive programming for Crackle Plus.

As one of the only AVODs continually adding original and exclusive programming, Crackle Plus adds the below titles alongside originals and exclusives already available including Crown Vic, The Clearing, On Point, Going From Broke, ’85: The Greatest Team in Football History, and Cleanin’ Up the Town. As part of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Crackle Plus uniquely sources its original content from sister companies Screen Media, a leading content distribution company, and Landmark Studio Group, a producer of premium scripted and unscripted content.

“Since introducing Crackle Plus one year ago, we have made incredible strides to become a leading AVOD platform when it comes to original programming,” said Philippe Guelton, president of Crackle Plus. “Our unprecedented growth is driven by programming that engages audiences and provides exciting opportunities for advertising partners.”

Crackle Plus has doubled its content offerings since May 2019 and experienced approximately 40% audience growth since it began to introduce original and exclusive programming in October of 2019. At NewFronts, Crackle Plus will share its plans to develop and produce new and returning original series and feature films as outlined below.

Unscripted and documentary series

Based on the success of recent Crackle originals, including season one of Going From Broke, ground-breaking docu-series Yelawolf: A Slumerican Life and the Ghostbuster documentary Cleanin’ Up The Town, Crackle Plus returns with a slate of new exciting and diverse unscripted shows and documentaries, including:

Going From Broke (season two), executive produced by Ashton Kutcher

History of Gangster Rap from Soren Baker and produced by Jorge Hinojosa

World’s Smartest Homes starring Emmy-nominated Tanya Memme

Sports documentaries and documentary series

Back by popular demand after the incredible success of the Crackle original basketball docu-series On Point (14 million streams) and the Crackle exclusive ‘85, The Greatest Team in Football History, sports docu-series will have a bigger role in the upcoming programming slate, including:

Road to Raceday featuring Chase Elliot, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Jimmie Johnson, and Kasey Kahne

Anything is Possible starring NBA champion Serge Ibaka

Sports Confidential hosted by former Texas A&M basketball coach and CBS, NCAA announcer Christopher Walker

Scripted TV series

Following in the footsteps of Crackle original scripted TV series such as The Oath, Snatch and Startup, Crackle Plus announces four new scripted series for the coming year, including:

Spides starring Rosabell Laurenti Seller, and Falk Hentschel

Safehaven executive produced by James Seale and directed by Brad Turner

Flagrant created by and starring Michael Rappaport

The Operative starring Craig T. Nelson

Safehaven, Flagrant, and The Operative are all produced by Crackle Plus sister company Landmark Studio Group.

Feature films

Crackle Plus also announces exclusive AVOD streaming rights to 10 premium feature films, including:

Grand Isle starring Nicolas Cage

Corporate Animals starring Demi Moore and Ed Helms

Robert the Bruce starring Angus Mcfadyen

Blood and Money starring Tom Berenger

Exit Plan starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

The Jesus Rolls starring John Turturro, Susan Sarandon, and Jon Hamm

Elliot: The Littlest Reindeer featuring the voices of Martin Short, John Cleese, and Josh Hutcherson

A Reindeer’s Journey voiced by Donald Sutherland

Portals starring Deanna Russo and Neill Hopkins

The Sonata starring Rutger Hauer and Freya Tingley

In addition, Crackle Plus will have exclusive AVOD streaming rights to two movies produced by sister company Landmark Studio Group:

Willy’s Wonderland

Nicolas Cage stars as a quiet drifter who is tricked into a job at a condemned theme park. His mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics.

Trigger Point

A series of action films around Nicolas Brazer, a retired U.S. special operative who worked in the darkest shadows of the government as part of an elite “invisible” team that quietly took out some of the most dangerous enemies of the U.S.. He is reluctantly drawn back into this world with both enemies and nefarious friends coming after him.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 25 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. After its recent launch on PLEX, Crackle Plus also announced today that its networks will soon be coming to Xfinity Flex and FuboTV. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

