Adesto® Announces Completion of CFIUS Review for Proposed Acquisition of Adesto by Dialog Semiconductor

/EIN News/ -- SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS), a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the IoT, announces that in connection with the pending acquisition of Adesto by Dialog Semiconductor plc ( XETRA:DLG ), the parties have been informed by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) that CFIUS has completed its review of the pending acquisition and determined that there are no unresolved national security concerns with respect to the proposed transaction. The parties expect the transaction to close on June 29, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.



About Adesto Technologies Corp.

Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:IOTS) is a leading provider of innovative application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems for the Industrial IoT. The company’s technology is used by a broad industrial customer base worldwide. With its growing portfolio of high-value technologies, Adesto is helping its customers usher in the era of the Internet of Things.

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify these forward-looking statements by the use of terms such as “expect,” “will,” “continue,” or similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: any statements regarding the expected timing of the completion of the transaction described in this press release; the ability of Dialog Semiconductor plc (“Dialog”) and Adesto Technologies Corporation (“Adesto”) to complete the proposed transaction considering the various conditions to the transaction, some of which are outside the parties’ control, including those conditions related to regulatory approvals; any other statements of expectation or belief; and any statements of assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and are based on information available as of the date hereof and current expectations, forecasts, estimates, and assumptions. A number of important factors and uncertainties could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the failure to satisfy or waive any of the conditions to the consummation of the proposed transaction, including the receipt of certain governmental and regulatory approvals; matters arising in connection with the parties’ efforts to comply with and satisfy applicable regulatory approvals and closing conditions relating to the proposed transaction; the risk that the proposed transaction does not close when anticipated or at all; the effects of disruption from the transactions contemplated by the Merger Agreement on Adesto’s business and the fact that the announcement and pendency of the transaction may make it more difficult to establish or maintain relationships with employees, suppliers and other business partners; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the Merger Agreement; the outcome of any legal proceedings that may be instituted against Adesto or Dialog related to the Merger Agreement or the proposed transaction; unexpected costs, charges or expenses resulting from the proposed transaction; the occurrence of a Material Adverse Effect (as defined in the Merger Agreement); and other risks that are described in the reports of Adesto filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including but not limited to the risks described in Adesto’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 16, 2020, and Adesto’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and that are otherwise described or updated from time to time in other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to Adesto, or persons acting on behalf of Adesto, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Further, Adesto disclaims any obligation to update the information in this communication or to announce publicly the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, except as otherwise required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements that speak only as of the date hereof.

