Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Announces “Viewer-First” Initiatives for Crackle Plus at the 2020 NewFronts

/EIN News/ -- Unveils 2020 Original and Exclusive Programming

Introduces New Ad Technology That Enhances Revenue and Improves Customer Experience

Expands Distribution for Crackle and Popcornflix

COS COB, Conn., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), one of the largest operators of streaming advertising-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) networks, today will present a viewer-first strategy at the 2020 NewFronts, focused on serving the most relevant content and creating the best advertising experience for its growing audience.

Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company, is participating in the first day of the 2020 NewFronts on June 22nd, in a lineup with Roku, Tubi, Samsung, and Hulu. The NewFronts are an annual event at which digital brands present their business to advertisers.

At the NewFronts, Crackle Plus will announce various “viewer-first” initiatives including a robust slate of upcoming originals and exclusives with stars that include Nicolas Cage, Demi Moore, Tom Berenger, and Angus Mcfadyen. Further details will be provided in a separate press release issued today. These originals and exclusives further Crackle Plus’s strategy as one of the only AVODs with original and exclusive content.

Crackle Plus will also announce new ad technology that enhances revenue and improves customer experience through new “FreeView” and “Jumbotron” ad offerings. The “FreeView” is an interactive ad experience that allows for the elimination of mid-roll commercials throughout a Crackle original or exclusive series. Sponsors get unprecedented engagement and visibility while offering the audience a superior viewing experience. The “Jumbotron” is a prime video experience on Crackle’s home page where marketers can share a short form of branded entertainment with viewers or a full episode of a sponsored show.

To reach new viewers, Crackle Plus also announced that it is accelerating the expansion of its viewer touchpoints by expanding distribution with Plex, Xfinity Flex, and FuboTV with the target of adding a total of 10 distribution partnerships over the coming year. Further details on this expansion strategy can be found in a separate press release issued today.

Crackle is available in the U.S. and can be accessed on 25 devices and services including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and XBoxOne), on iOS and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com. After its recent launch on Plex, Crackle also announced today that its services will soon be coming to Xfinity Flex and FuboTV. Crackle is also available in approximately 500,000 hotel rooms in the Marriott Bonvoy chain.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

ABOUT CRACKLE PLUS

Crackle Plus owns and operates ad-supported VOD networks Crackle and Popcornflix and garners 50 million streams of its movies and TV shows per month, making it one of the largest AVOD streaming platforms in the U.S. Crackle Plus has over 78,000 hours of content available across all its networks, and premieres at least one original and one exclusive program each month, differentiating it from other AVODs. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) owns a majority stake in the company formed with Sony Pictures Television. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com . Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in the Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 30, 2020 and the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, filed with the Securities Exchange Commission on May 14, 2020) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based. Investors should realize that if our underlying assumptions for the projections contained herein prove inaccurate or that known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from our expectations and projections.

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Taylor Krafchik

Ellipsis

csse@ellipsisir.com

(646) 776-0886

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561