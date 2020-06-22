San Francisco Chronicle’s ‘Extra Spicy’ Brings New Heat to the Bay Area Food and Restaurant Scene

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Are you tired of the same old food and restaurant podcasts that focus solely on ingredients, menus and wine pairings? The San Francisco Chronicle , Northern California’s largest newspaper, thought so. Today, the Chronicle announces “ Extra Spicy .” The new podcast features Chronicle restaurant critic Soleil Ho and food writer Justin Phillips .



“We wanted to go beyond today’s food and restaurant podcasts that are pretty straightforward and do something fun, different and irreverent that gets behind the food and restaurant scene in the Bay Area,” said Ho. “We might work at The Chronicle, but we’re also used to seeing food media and culture as outsiders: We’re excited to talk to other people of color and others who don’t quite fit into mainstream conceptions of the food world.”

A new “Extra Spicy” will be available weekly, starting today. It will delve deeper into food and food culture in the Bay Area, discussing how food shapes and connects people. The first guest will be Padma Lakshmi , host and judge of reality cooking competition “ Top Chef ,” and host and executive producer of new TV cooking series “ Taste the Nation ” that launched on June 18. Lakshmi will dive into questions such as: What is American food? What is the new American cuisine? And who gets to decide what American cuisine is?

“Through the nuanced conversations we’re going to be having about the food industry as a whole, as well as food media, ‘Extra Spicy’ is going to be different from any podcast you’ve heard,” Phillips added. “And, it doesn’t hurt that we’re having a lot of fun with it. It won’t be unusual to hear us getting really granular about other important topics, like the merits of ranch dressing as a condiment."

“Extra Spicy” will be available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher and SFChronicle.com/Podcasts

