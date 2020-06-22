CytomX Therapeutics Announces Preclinical Data from Anti-CTLA-4 Probody Therapeutic Programs Presented by Partner Bristol Myers Squibb at AACR Annual Meeting

Preclinical Data Supports Expanded Therapeutic Index and Provides Rationale for Ongoing Clinical Studies

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CTMX) today announced that its partner Bristol Myers Squibb presented preclinical data from BMS-986249 and BMS-986288, anti-CTLA-4 Probody therapeutics generated with CytomX's novel Probody® technology platform. The electronic poster #4551 titled "Preclinical characterization of novel anti-CTLA-4 prodrug antibodies with an enhanced therapeutic index" was presented as part of the Therapeutic Antibodies 3 Session at the American Association of Cancer Research's (AACR) 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting II.



BMS-986249 is a Probody version of the anti-CTLA-4 antibody ipilimumab (Yervoy®). In February 2020, Bristol Myers Squibb treated the first patient in a Part 2a randomized cohort expansion in an ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of BMS-986249 in combination with Opdivo® (nivolumab) in patients with metastatic melanoma. Additional information is available at ClinicalTrials.gov using the Identifier NCT03369223 .

BMS-986288 is a Probody of a nonfucosylated version of ipilimumab (anti-CTLA-4 NF). In September 2019, Bristol Myers Squibb initiated the dose escalation phase of a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of BMS-986288 administered as monotherapy and in combination with nivolumab in patients with selected advanced solid tumors. Additional information is available at ClinicalTrials.gov using the Identifier NCT03994601 .

These Probody programs, designed to optimize the therapeutic index of CTLA-4-directed therapy, arose from the companies’ 2014 worldwide oncology license and collaboration agreement.

“This important work within our Bristol Myers Squibb alliance is aimed at broadening the utility of this foundational immunotherapeutic approach to the treatment of cancer,” said Sean McCarthy D.Phil., president, chief executive officer and chairman of CytomX Therapeutics. “We look forward to seeing the full potential of these programs as they continue to advance in the clinic.”