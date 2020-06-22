Guardant Health Presents Data at AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II Showing Liquid Biopsy Highly Accurate in Detecting Early-Stage Colorectal Cancer

Results from a new patient cohort consistent with previously reported data

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, presents new data at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Virtual Annual Meeting II demonstrating that its LUNAR-2 liquid biopsy is a highly sensitive test that can detect early-stage colorectal cancer (CRC).



The data presented show that the LUNAR-2 assay achieved 90% sensitivity and 94% specificity in detecting early-stage CRC.1 When restricting analysis of the controls to those who were negative for CRC by colonoscopy (n=74), the LUNAR-2 assay demonstrated improved specificity (99%) with no reduction in sensitivity. These results are consistent with previously reported data2 showing that the company’s multi-modal, cancer-specific circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) technology increases test sensitivity to deliver clinically meaningful results.

“Colorectal cancer remains a leading cause of cancer-related death, yet it is estimated that nearly 1 in 3 American adults are not up to date with screening recommendations despite the availability of colonoscopies and stool-based testing. Our LUNAR-2 assay holds the promise to directly improve cancer screening rates by addressing patient non-compliance with a simple blood test. This study confirms that our test can consistently detect early-stage colorectal cancer,” said Dr. Kathryn Lang, Guardant Health Vice President of Outcomes and Evidence. “Additionally, in light of COVID-19 and the associated challenges of performing invasive procedures, the need for highly sensitive screening tests that are easy to administer are more important than ever.”

The LUNAR-2 assay is currently being evaluated in a large-scale, registrational trial, ECLIPSE ( NCT04136002 ), to detect CRC in average-risk adults.

