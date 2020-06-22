139 Printers Achieve Largest Group Certification to the SFI Chain-of-Custody Standard

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Forestry Initiative Inc. (SFI) is pleased to announce that 139 printers have certified to the SFI Chain-of-Custody Standard. This is the largest SFI group certification of any industry to the standard. The group includes printers from coast to coast in major cities and markets in the U.S.



This certification allows a greater number of printers to be able to use the SFI on-product label. SFI on‑product labels help customers and consumers make sustainable choices. The regional affiliated organizations led the group certification through its Regional Affiliate Certificate Group (RACG) program.

“Certification is a positive step for customer and supplier relations. SFI’s Chain-of-Custody Standard helps our members address the growing demand from governments, customers, and consumers for responsibly sourced forest products. Certification to the SFI Chain-of-Custody Standard gives our members added credibility with those customers,” said Timothy Freeman, President of RACG.

The SFI Chain-of-Custody Standard is an accounting system that tracks forest fiber content through production and manufacturing to the end product. SFI certification shows people that the fiber used by RACG printers comes from forests that are managed to respect key environmental values like supporting biodiversity, conserving species at risk, maintaining wildlife habitat, and enhancing water quality. SFI‑certified forests are also promptly replanted after harvest to ensure regeneration.

“This group certification sets the foundation for other printers to certify. The goal of RACG is to make certification as simple, straightforward, and inexpensive as possible, while providing participants with a highly organized and efficient process. RACG has an intimate knowledge of the print industry, what printers face each day, and what printers need to make their life easier,” Freeman said.

“We are excited to see these 139 unique printers positioning themselves to benefit from SFI certification. We are also pleased to be able to offer them enhanced recognition from environmentally conscious consumers,” said Jason Metnick, Senior Vice President of Customer Affairs at SFI.

About the Sustainable Forestry Initiative® (SFI®) Inc.

SFI Inc. advances sustainability through forest-focused collaborations. We are an independent, non-profit organization that demonstrates our commitment to forests through our work in standards, conservation, education, and community. SFI works with the forest sector, conservation groups, academics, researchers, brand owners, resource professionals, landowners, educators, local communities, Indigenous Peoples, and governments to achieve a vision of a world that values and benefits from sustainably managed forests. Learn more .

About the Regional Affiliate Certificate Group

Regional Affiliate Certificate Group is a program developed and offered by participating regional Affiliates. This means that RACG has an intimate knowledge of the print industry, what printers face each day, and what printers need to make their life easier. The goal of RACG is to make certification as simple, straightforward, and inexpensive as possible, while providing participants with a highly organized and efficient process.

Media contacts

Daniel Pellegrom

Vice President, Communications

Sustainable Forestry Initiative

202-596-3452

media@sfiprogram.org

Tim Freeman

President

Regional Affiliate Certificate Group

716-691-3211

tfreeman@PIAlliance.org