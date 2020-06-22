Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 367 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,953 in the last 365 days.

Insurance expert, Andrew Wolch, joins The Burnie Group

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Burnie Group, a leading Toronto-based management consulting firm, today announced the appointment of Andrew Wolch, who will lead the firm’s Insurance practice.

Andrew is an accomplished problem solver who helps his clients by combining thoughtful structure with industry expertise. Over the past 18 years in consulting, he has helped some of North America’s foremost financial institutions crystallize and resolve their most important issues through a pragmatic approach to develop and implement enterprise, business unit and operational strategies. Through the course of his career, he has built an expertise and affinity for the insurance sector broadly, with a particular interest in Property & Casualty Insurance. 

“We are honoured and excited to have Andrew lead our Insurance practice at The Burnie Group. His knowledge of corporate strategy, operations and business transformation will complement and enhance our offerings to clients,” said David Burnie, Founder and Principal of The Burnie Group. “Andrew joins our team with experience as an advisor for some of Canada’s leading insurance companies. His consulting skills and industry knowledge will further enable our team to provide practical and innovative solutions for our clients in the insurance industry.”

Andrew assumed the position of Practice Leader, Insurance, effective June 9, 2020.

About The Burnie Group

The Burnie Group is a Canadian-based management consulting firm that helps clients improve their performance through the application of innovative strategy, world-class technology, and the continuous pursuit of operations excellence.  The Burnie Group specializes in StrategyOperationsRobotic Process Automation (RPA)Omnichannel and Contact Centre, and Workforce Management (WFM). Our programs deliver measurable, transparent, and guaranteed results.

Media Contact:
Courtney Heffernan
Marketing and Sales Coordinator
courtney.heffernan@burniegroup.com
905-466-8817

Primary Logo

You just read:

Insurance expert, Andrew Wolch, joins The Burnie Group

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.