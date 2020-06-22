iBrands Corporation Reports QuadraMune Reduces Myeloid Suppressor Cells in 4T1 Mouse Model of Breast Cancer

New Patent Filing Suggests Novel Mechanism of Immune Boosting Nutraceutical Can Augment Efficacy of Cancer Immunotherapy

/EIN News/ -- LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBrands Corporation (OTC: IBRC) (“the Company”), a diversified holding and branding company, announces novel data suggesting that QuadraMune™ administration reduces the number and activity of immune inhibitory cells termed "myeloid suppressor cells."

In a series of animal studies using the triple-negative breast cancer 4T1 mouse model, the Company’s nutraceutical manufacturer, Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc. (TSOI), described through its filed patent preliminary data suggest that administration of QuadraMune™ reduced lung metastasis on its own and increased efficacy of a "cancer vaccine". These data suggest that the nutraceutical, which is currently being tested as a preventative immune booster to protect against COVID-19[1], may have potential use in oncology.

"The patent that we previously filed with the Company possessed data showing that QuadraMune™ suppresses inflammatory molecules which act to deteriorate antiviral immunity. Some of these molecules, we believe, activate myeloid suppressor cells," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the manufacturer Therapeutics Solutions, co-inventor of the patent, and voted Top Doctor of San Diego in 2012, 2014, 2016, 2017, and 2019. "In the current patent, we cover the use of QuadraMune™ to reduce these immune inhibitory cells, called Myeloid Suppressor cells, which act as cancer's shield against the immune response."

The 2018 Nobel Prize in Medicine was awarded for the discovery of "checkpoint inhibitors" which are antibodies that suppress immune-suppressive molecule[2]. Based on the current data, QuadraMune™ appears to work through a similar mechanism.

"Myeloid Suppressor Cells, originally described by Dr. Sharwan Singhal as "Natural Suppressor" cells, have been shown to correlate with faster cancer death and treatment unresponsiveness," said Timothy Dixon, President, and CEO of the Company. "We are excited to be, to our knowledge, the only company that has developed a natural-based approach to these "cancer-helping" enemies of the immune system."

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Sources:

[1] https://www.clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04421391