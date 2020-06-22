Author and Retired Scientist Debuts First Book in Paranormal Science Fantasy Series

C E Marshall has released his first novel, ‘When Evil Calls’

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “When Evil Calls” is the first installment of author and retired scientist C E Marshall’s new paranormal science fantasy series. The book follows a group of boys who, after witnessing the mysterious disappearance of their classmates, unknowingly embark on a decades-long, multi-planetary mission to discover the truth of what happened.

After a fire alarm disrupts an average school day, Chris and his friends struggle to recall how they got outside, much less what happened to the 28 students and teacher who vanished without a trace before their eyes. As months pass, they overcome a painful blockage and begin to piece together the events of that afternoon, realizing that their classmates were victims of an alien abduction.

Three decades later, the boys have gone their separate ways but once again find themselves inexplicably united at the same engineering company where they all have a role in building experimental spacecraft. After developing a successful beta model, they receive a transmission from their classmates who disappeared years earlier. The men devise a plan to retrieve their friends from the planet of Paxlene. However, once they arrive, they realize that they have been called upon to solve a much larger, deadlier problem.

An entertaining and exciting read, “When Evil Calls” is centered around the theme of self-discovery, persuading readers to think about their own purpose in life and how they may use their innate skills and talents to benefit the world. Inspired by his own scientific research and the science fiction television series of the mid-20th century, Marshall wanted to write a book that emphasized these altruistic values.

“I originally wrote the book 40 years ago, during the Cold War,” Marshall said. “I think I had been watching a lot of ‘Star Trek’ and then had this idea that wouldn’t go away until it was written down. Once I rediscovered the manuscript a few years ago, it seemed wrong to let it go. I rewrote it with a new ending and although the Cold War is over, it still contains the same central theme. Life is not guaranteed, so look after the world or you may lose it.”

“I was pleasantly surprised by this novel, which successfully combines sci-fi with a coming-of-age narrative of discovery and intrigue,” an Amazon UK reviewer wrote about the book. “One to watch!”

About the author

C E Marshall was born in London in 1947. He received his B.Sc. in Biochemistry from St. Andrews University, Scotland, in 1969. He was employed first by Brooke Bond Liebig and then by Charing Cross Hospital Medical School. During this time, he obtained a Ph.D. for research into the gastric hormone Cholecystokinin from St Andrews University in 1979. Shortly after he gained the Ph.D., Chris’s career took a sharp turn into computer programming. He worked for Charing Cross Hospital, Vamp Health, the Royal London Dental Institute and CeLSIUS (Centre for Longitudinal Study Information & User Support), first at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and later at University College London. Now retired, Marshall enjoys reading, singing (he sang for 45 years with the Royal Choral Society but now sings locally), gardening and when opportunity arises, travelling.

