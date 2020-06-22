Global Poultry Feed Market Will Surpass USD 260 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

Poultry Feed Market

Global Poultry Feed market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 260 Billion by 2026.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Findings from Facts and Factors report “Poultry Feed Market By Type (Broilers, Layers, Turkeys and Other Types) and By Application (Amino Acids, Vitamins, Feed Enzymes, Antibiotics, Antioxidants, and Feed Acidifiers): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026” states that the global Poultry Feed market in 2019 was approximately USD 210 Billion. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3% and is anticipated to reach around USD 260 Billion by 2026.

Poultry is a commercialized or domesticated kind of birds raised for egg and meat production. Some of the main birds raised in poultry are chickens, pigeons, turkeys, ducks, peafowl, and others. Poultry feed is used to feed the poultry to achieve high quality, improved growth rate, and lower mortality rates. There are many different types of feedstock available in the market depending on the end product, such as eggs and meat. Owing to cost-effectiveness and desired results, poultry feedstock is almost used at every present poultry farm. Emerging economies are investing heavily in poultry farming owing to high profits. The investment of emerging economies in poultry farming is expected to boost the growth of a poultry feed market in the years to come.

Increased awareness about a healthy protein diet leads to surging demand for poultry products which is expected to drive a poultry feed market. A rise in chicken product consumption is propelling the poultry feed industry. In addition, the escalation of poultry business among developing countries has led to global growth in the demand for poultry feed. A rise in disease incidence like bird flu likely to hinder the market growth. Additionally, high maintenance and conservation costs are estimated to affect poultry feed market growth. Nevertheless, government initiatives for growing the poultry sector is expected to open up new avenues in the near future owing to high income and unmet demand from end-users.

The poultry feed market is classified into turkeys, broiler, layers and other categories, based on size. A broiler is a dominant type due to high consumer preference and easily accessible across the globe. It is projected that the broiler would contribute to high growth and contribute the largest share of sales in the near future. However, over some regions, layers and turkeys are widely eaten. To improve the quality, mass production, and disease-free meat, numerous additives are added to the feed. Some of the main additives used are vitamins, amino acids, feed enzymes, antioxidants, antibiotics and acidifiers for the feed. Important additives include feed enzymes and vitamins. Additionally, in recent times antioxidants and antibiotics are being introduced and are gaining market.

According to the region, the market is bifurcated such as Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the poultry feed market. It leads primarily to increasing consumption and demands for broiler and introducing antibiotics to feed. The Asia Pacific is a poultry feed market's most influential industry and is expected to retain its position over the forecast period. Growing population, changing demand for poultry goods, high income from importing and exporting poultry is estimated to boost the Latin America market. Production costs are comparatively low in Brazil than the other regions, this aspect has led to high growth of the Latin American poultry feed industry. The Middle East and Africa are expected to show decent growth owing to increased demand for poultry products, higher disposable income.

The prominent market players of the poultry feed industry are Nutreco NV, Novus International Inc, DLG Group, Alltech Inc., InVivo NSA, Charoen Popkhand Foods, Suguna Foods, Royal DSM N.V., ABF Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Cargill Inc., BASF, Archer Daniels Midland Company, and CHR. Hansen Holdings A/S.

This report segments the Poultry Feed market as follows:

Global Poultry Feed Market: By Type Segmentation Analysis

Broiler

Turkeys

Layers

Others

Global Poultry Feed Market: By Additives Segmentation Analysis

Amino acids

Vitamins

Feed enzymes

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Feed acidifiers

