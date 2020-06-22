Surge Holdings Revenues Increase Four-Fold to $15.8 Million for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2020

Annualized revenue run rate in excess of $60 million and growing

/EIN News/ -- Memphis, TN, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surge Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: SURG), a holding company with diverse business operations in FinTech, Telecommunications and Media, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. As previously reported, revenue for the first quarter of 2020 increased to $15.8 million, versus $3.9 million for the same period last year. The complete financial results are available in the Company’s Form 10-Q, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is available on the Company’s website.



Brian Cox, Chairman and CEO of Surge Holdings, commented, “We continue to gain traction as evidenced by our strong revenue growth. As noted previously, we have invested millions of dollars into our infrastructure, software development, new product creation and development, along with the addition of ECS, which we acquired in 2019. We are now seeing the results of these initiatives and anticipate not only improved revenue growth, but also improved cash flow.”

Mr. Cox continued, “Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, we are gaining momentum as travel and other restrictions beginning to lift, allowing our independent sales reps (ISOs) to aggressively hit the street around the country. Our fintech platform provides local retailers the ability to purchase merchandise directly from regional manufacturers, eliminating the middleman. We are also rolling out our own proprietary brands through this network, including LocoRabbit Wireless, Max CBD and other essential products.”

“At the same time, development of the Surge Logistics Intake software and the infrastructure at CenterCom BPO have enabled us to rapidly scale these businesses, as evidenced by our Surge Logics sales growth. We have also enhanced and consolidated operations across the organization, which provides us the financial and operational infrastructure to more rapidly and cost effectively scale the business. Looking ahead, we remain extremely encouraged by the outlook for the business, and believe we are well positioned to continue our rapid growth and believe we are on track to begin generating positive cash flow later this year,” concluded Mr. Cox.

About Surge Holdings, Inc.

Surge Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries engage in diverse business activities in FinTech, Telecommunications and Media. For more information on Surge Holdings, its brands or subsidiaries, please visit: https://surgeholdings.com.



