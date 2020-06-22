Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. Highlighted in Research Report Released by Emerald Equity Research, LLC

Research report prepared by Brian R. Connell, Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) offers in-depth analysis of Company's business and likely future growth

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL) an SEC fully-reporting, growth-oriented company focused on manufacturing and marketing CBD aerosol delivery systems based on pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI) technology, announced today that Emerald Equity Research, LLC has initiated research coverage on the Company.



To view and download the report (at no cost) CLICK HERE .

Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. Chairman and CEO, Donal R. Schmidt, Jr. stated, “We are extremely pleased to announce the availability of an in-depth analysis of the Company’s market focus, business process and investment opportunity by a well-respected, equity research analyst such as Mr. Connell.”

Sean Berrier, Sr. VP and Co-founder commented about the usage of RTSL’s products, stating that “MDIs deliver Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API’s) into the blood stream within seconds of inhalation. RTSL’s MDIs are a safe and convenient replacement for vape pens, tanks, and mods, and deliver a 98% bioavailable dose of CBD.”

Mr. Berrier continued, “We manufacture white label products as well as our own metered dose inhalers under the Rxoid™ name, using proprietary blends of pure cannabinoids such as CBD and/or CBG. Unlike some companies in the MDI industry, we do not use “full spectrum” oil or any other excipient not approved for human inhalation. RTSL’s MDI products are made using filling equipment, consumables (cans, valves, and actuators) and propellant listed in the FDA Drug Master Files (DMF) and contain no tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). RTSL is certified by CMDICB for product safety and its MDIs are covered by product liability insurance.”

"The Emerald Equity Research report covers the unique aspects of RTSL’s business model, its science and technology, and the multi-year P&L financial forecast model gives investors a more detailed understanding of the true revenue and earnings power of our Company," said Mr. Schmidt.

About Emerald Equity Research, LLC

Emerald Equity Research, LLC is one of a new breed of issuer-sponsored research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage to smaller issuers that cannot attract research coverage from traditional brokerage firm’s research departments. Our mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased analysis of our issuer clients’ businesses, industries, and current market valuation.

The policies of Emerald Equity Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute’s Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see www.cfainstitute.org for more information.

About Rapid Therapeutic Science Laboratories, Inc. (OTC: RTSL)

RTSL has developed and perfected a new method of formulation and manufacturing to deliver pure CBD, CBG and/or THC and combinations thereof in legal jurisdictions to consumers through an FDA approved medical device known as a pressurized Metered Dose Inhaler (MDI). The Rxoid MDI product line is manufactured in compliance with cGMP on FDA approved equipment. Non-THC Cannabinoids are not yet approved by the FDA but are legal to consume in TX and many other states and export to legal foreign jurisdictions.

A MDI is a replacement for vape pens, as it uses no heat and needs no dangerous ingredients to work. In addition, MDIs are less expensive than any other route of delivery measured by blood serum levels. They are however expensive to formulate and manufacture so that they legally and properly work as an MDI under FTC rules on truth and labeling.

RTSL markets its Rxoid™ MDI products directly to pharmacies and physicians who treat GAD, PTSD and other stress and anxiety disorders.

RTSL’s MDI products also can be purchased by consumers online at www.rxoid.com .

We encourage all customers to do their own research regarding cannabinoids, the use of MDIs and our products. RTSL makes no claims about therapeutic benefits of its products. None of our products are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician prior to using any cannabinoid product. If you experience any adverse reaction stop use immediately and seek appropriate medical attention. RTSL’s products are not approved by the FDA or under the Food Drug & Cosmetics Act (FD&C Act).

Visit our corporate website at www.rtslco.com .

