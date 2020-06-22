Jean Danhong Chen Speaks to Immigration Restrictions in the U.S. Due to COVID-19
In a recent article, Jean Danhong Chen explained how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting immigration to the United StatesSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an recent article for Noobprenuer, Jean Danhong Chen spoke about the restrictions on immigration in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since 1998, Jean Danhong Chen has acted as an immigration attorney, achieving a success rate of 99%. Her firm, the Law Offices of Jean D. Chen, has processed more than 10,000 visa and green card approvals in the U.S.
In the article, Jean Danhong Chen explained how on April 22, the President of the United States signed an executive order restricting certain categories of immigrants from entering the country for 60 days. She shared how medical workers, agricultural workers, and those wanting to enter the country on a temporary, non-immigrant visa are exempt from the order.
Ms. Chen also explained how the current order also affects green cards by temporarily halting the Diversity Visa Lottery, which issues about 50,000 green cards per year. Legal permanent residents of the U.S. are also unable to bring their spouses or children in the U.S. under the current orders.
She further explained the term “chain migration,” which refers to immigration into the U.S. that occurs through family ties.
Finally, Jean Danhong Chen stressed that while these measures have presented significant challenges, they are temporary and were put in place to protect everyone. She urges others not to lose hope and to keep up to date with the latest U.S. Department of State news.
About Jean Danhong Chen
San Jose immigration law expert Jean Danhong Chen boasts more than two decades of experience in the field of immigration law. Her passion lies in helping provide guidance, comfort, and clarity to those who are currently navigating the intricacies of the United States immigration system.
In 2003, she founded the Law Offices of Jean D. Chen, which engages specifically in the arenas of naturalization and immigration law. Over the last 17 years, its international team of skilled attorneys have worked to successfully process more than 10,000 visa and green card approvals from across all 50 states.
