Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 278 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 170,858 in the last 365 days.

Jean Danhong Chen Speaks to Immigration Restrictions in the U.S. Due to COVID-19

Jean-Danhong-Chen-SanJose-California-Immigration

Jean Danhong Chen Speaks to the Immigration Limitations Currently in the US

In a recent article, Jean Danhong Chen explained how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting immigration to the United States

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an recent article for Noobprenuer, Jean Danhong Chen spoke about the restrictions on immigration in the U.S. due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since 1998, Jean Danhong Chen has acted as an immigration attorney, achieving a success rate of 99%. Her firm, the Law Offices of Jean D. Chen, has processed more than 10,000 visa and green card approvals in the U.S.

In the article, Jean Danhong Chen explained how on April 22, the President of the United States signed an executive order restricting certain categories of immigrants from entering the country for 60 days. She shared how medical workers, agricultural workers, and those wanting to enter the country on a temporary, non-immigrant visa are exempt from the order.

Ms. Chen also explained how the current order also affects green cards by temporarily halting the Diversity Visa Lottery, which issues about 50,000 green cards per year. Legal permanent residents of the U.S. are also unable to bring their spouses or children in the U.S. under the current orders.

She further explained the term “chain migration,” which refers to immigration into the U.S. that occurs through family ties.

Finally, Jean Danhong Chen stressed that while these measures have presented significant challenges, they are temporary and were put in place to protect everyone. She urges others not to lose hope and to keep up to date with the latest U.S. Department of State news.

For more information, please visit https://www.jeandanhongchen.com/.

About Jean Danhong Chen

San Jose immigration law expert Jean Danhong Chen boasts more than two decades of experience in the field of immigration law. Her passion lies in helping provide guidance, comfort, and clarity to those who are currently navigating the intricacies of the United States immigration system.
In 2003, she founded the Law Offices of Jean D. Chen, which engages specifically in the arenas of naturalization and immigration law. Over the last 17 years, its international team of skilled attorneys have worked to successfully process more than 10,000 visa and green card approvals from across all 50 states.

Jean Danhong Chen
Law Offices of Jean D. Chen
+1 888-499-5755
email us here

You just read:

Jean Danhong Chen Speaks to Immigration Restrictions in the U.S. Due to COVID-19

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Human Rights, Travel & Tourism Industry, U.S. Politics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.