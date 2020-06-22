Aerospace and Defense Metal Stamping Market Worth $33.6 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Aerospace and Defense Metal Stamping Market by Component (Housings and Enclosures, Assemblies, Brackets, Clips, Cylinders, Electrodes, Fasteners, Relays), Process (Embossing, Flanging), and Material (Aluminium, Steel) – Global Forecast to 2027”, the aerospace and defense metal stamping market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $33.6 billion by 2027.

Aerospace and defense metal stamping sector have been growing rapidly on the back of higher aircraft demand in recent years. This is mainly due to the increasing global demand for advanced technology aircraft and the replacement of older aircraft with the latest low-noise and fuel-saving technologies, thereby boosting the demand for metal stamped parts and components of all sizes ranging from airframes to nuts & bolts. Further, many defense companies require high quality and complex metal stamped parts with zero defects. Precision metal stamping is used in combat equipment, helicopter gauges, assemblies, and military equipment. High-end battery contacts are a type of metal stamping that is used in GPS systems. Additionally, detonation (or explosion) clips, trigger, and safety springs used in military rocket launches are also metal stamped products. Therefore, the high adoption of metal stamped components in aerospace and defense sector is expected to drive the growth of the aerospace and defense metal stamping market.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Aerospace and Defense Metal Stamping Market

The effects of COVID-19 pandemic have hit hard the revenue of the aerospace industry at all the levels of the value chain, including the aviation service industry, aircraft manufacturing industry, and other aircraft parts & component manufacturers including the metal stamping industry for this sector. With a significant decline in the number of passengers traveling by air, flights flown, and airline revenue, many airlines have either postponed their aircraft purchase plans or canceled some recently placed orders in 2020, which has strongly affected the aircraft manufacturing sector. For instance, the U.S. aerospace and defense industry, which includes industry leaders, such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Northrop Grumman, is down over 40%. For the entire month of January 2020, Boeing did not have a single order for the first time since 1962. Airbus, meanwhile, experienced a strong finish to the year in January but followed in Boeing’s path with zero orders in February. A similar impact has been noted by many aircraft manufacturers placed across the globe. Also, the European region noted a huge toll on air travel demand with air carriers having either suspended all flights or reduced their flight schedule by 60-95%. Similarly, according to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), many countries in the Asia-Pacific region have noted a decline of 40-50% in passengers in 2020 in comparison to 2019.

With reduced production and less maintenance requirement in the current situation, the demand for aircraft components from various levels of manufacturing, including metal stamped parts, has declined in the first half of 2020. The defense industry has resisted the slowdown in its production due to the same reasons. Therefore, owing to the reduced aircraft demand in many countries across the globe and declining demand for metal stamped components, the global aerospace and defense metal stamping market will be impacted in terms of market revenue during 2020 and 2021.

The global aerospace and defense metal stamping market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of component, application, sector, process, material, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on component, the clips/connectors/fasteners segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall aerospace and defense metal stamping market in 2020. The largest share and the fastest growth of the clips/connectors/fasteners segment is mainly due to the rising demand for aircrafts across the globe and growing adoption of a variety of clips, connectors, and fasteners for the assembly and connection of various joint structures during aircraft manufacturing and aftermarket care of old airline fleets.

Based on application, the signal and power systems segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall aerospace and Defense metal stamping market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the crucial role of power generation and lighting signal systems in aircraft travel, landing, and takeoff. However, the communication devices application segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the rising number of passengers traveling by planes, a growing number of airports, and the rising adoption of broadband-based wireless data connectivity of aircraft to airports.

Based on process, the blanking process segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall market in 2020. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to its ability to produce precise and superior quality metal workpieces in large volumes at low costs for the further processing of metal sheets. However, the bending process segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this segment is primarily attributed to its wide application in the aircraft industry due to its stability and durability and its ability to produces a wide range of custom sheet-metal products.

Based on material, the aluminum material segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall aerospace and defense metal stamping market in 2020. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the major factors such as its higher adoption in aerospace manufacturing with its easy processing and high availability, lightweight nature, high strength to weight ratio, and relatively low cost.

Geographically, North America is estimated to command the largest share of the overall aerospace and defense metal stamping market in 2020. Leading position of the North America in aerospace and defense metal stamping market is primarily attributed to the presence of leading aircraft manufacturers and other tier 1 players in the value chain that generate huge demand for various metal stamped aircraft components. However, Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The fast growth of this market is mainly attributed to the significantly growing demand for new aircraft fleets with increasing number of passengers traveling by air and rising investments in new air stations. Moreover, the factors such as rising government investments to support the growth of the aerospace & defense sector, rising focus of key manufacturers & related vendors in the value chain, and shift in manufacturing from North America & Europe to this region are further supporting the growth of the Asia-Pacific market.

The key players operating in the global aerospace and defense metal stamping market are American Industrial Company (U.S.), Keats Manufacturing Company (U.S.), Wiegel Tool Works Inc. (U.S.), Hudson Technologies (U.S.), K S Tooling Inc. (U.S.), AAA Tool and Machine Co. (U.S.), Pacific Metal Stampings Inc. (U.S.), Tempco Manufacturing Company, Inc. (U.S.), D&H Industries Inc. (U.S.), Klesk Metal Stamping Co. (U.S.), Clow Stamping Company (U.S.), ACRO Metal Stamping Co. (U.S.), National Die Company Inc. (U.S.), Henan Kathysia Industrial Co, Ltd., (China), Kölle GmbH (Germany), Forgeavia (France), and Weiss-Aug Co., Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the report:

Aerospace and Defense Metal Stamping Market, by Component

Clips/Connectors/Fasteners

Cylinders

Switches

Bushings

Assemblies

Housings & Enclosures Housings & Enclosures Market, by Type Thermal Battery/Capacitor Housings & Enclosures Other Housings & Enclosures Housings & Enclosures Market, by Sector Commercial Aircraft Sector Military/Defense Aircraft Sector

Electrodes

Wire Forms

Shields

Relays

Terminals

Brackets

Frames

Other Components

Aerospace and Defense Metal Stamping Market, by Application

Signal and Power Systems

Power Distribution Systems and Controllers

Large Components

Flat Connection Systems

Oxygen Generating Systems

Communication Devices

Other Applications

Aerospace and Defense Metal Stamping Market, by Sector

Commercial & Civil Aircrafts Sector

Military/Defense Aircrafts Sector

Aerospace and Defense Metal Stamping Market, by Process

Blanking

Embossing

Bending

Coining

Deep Drawing

Flanging

Others

Aerospace and Defense Metal Stamping Market, by Material

Aluminium

Steel Stainless Steel Carbon Steel Galvanized Steel Cold-Rolled Steel

Titanium

Copper

Other Materials

Aerospace and Defense Metal Stamping Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe France U.K. Germany Italy Spain RoE

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India RoAPAC

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

