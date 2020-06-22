Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
MPLA reiterates holding of local power elections

Luanda, ANGOLA, June 22 - The vice-president of MPLA, Luísa Damião, Sunday reiterated the party's bet on the holding of municipal power elections in the country, set for this year. ,

In statements to the press, on the sidelines of the homage to the nationalist Malaquias António, the partisan official pointed out that at this moment it is waiting for the conclusion of the municipal legislative package under discussion in the National Assembly.

She explained that it was her party that put the issue of local power elections on the political agenda, as it was a constitutional imperative.

Luisa Damião hopes that the process will be carried out responsibly, in order to achieve the objectives set out in the Constitution.

She also regretted the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, stressing in this respect that the preservation of the good life is a priority for the Angolan authorities.

Referring to the personality of the nationalist Malaquias António, who is now 83 years old, she considered him a dynamic militant and committed to the cause of the party, being an example to the new generations.

"The history of Angola is the history of MPLA" declared, on the occasion, the nationalist Malaquias António who during the tribute received a car and household appliances.

Malaquias António stood out in the National Liberation Struggle, which culminated with the proclamation of the country's independence in November 1975.

