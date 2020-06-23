US Air Force to Present Briefing on New PNT Constellation, NTS-3, at Military PNT 2020
Mr Arlen Biersgreen, NTS-3 program manager at AFRL, US Air Force, is presenting a briefing on the new NTS-3 constellation at October’s Military PNT conferenceLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Space Force's new PNT constellation, Navigation Technology Satellite 3 (NTS-3), is designed to provide resilience to Global Navigation Satellite Systems by bringing online the M-Code, a long-delay signal that's more resilient to jamming.
Not only is NTS-3 able to resist jamming, but its satellites can also be redeployed to provide coverage where it’s most needed. Currently being built by L3Harris under an $84 million contract, the constellation is expected to launch in 2023.
With this in mind, SMi Group are delighted to announce that Mr Arlen Biersgreen, Program Manager, Navigation Technology Satellite 3 (NTS-3), AFRL, US Air Force, will be presenting an exclusive briefing on the new constellation at the upcoming Military PNT conference, which will take place in London on 19th – 20th October 2020.
Mr Biersgreen’s presentation, "NTS-3: Pointing The Way To The Next Generation of Satellite Navigation,” will cover:
• Challenges to current space based PNT: warfighter realities in GPS degraded and denied environments
• Diversifying PNT architecture around GPS to build unbreakable resilience
• How NTS-3 and future iterations can augment GPS with advanced and persistent capabilities
• NTS-3's approach to agility and on-orbit reprogrammability
• How results from the NTS-3 demonstration will transition to future programme developments
Military PNT 2020 will bring together military and industry to discuss how satellite navigation technology is supporting the terrestrial forces, covering topics such as PNT resilience, the future of US PNT, the UK’s post-Galileo PNT environment, warfighter navigation requirements and much more.
With 4 hours of networking and an extensive exhibition space, this conference will provide an excellent opportunity to meet and engage with key players in the PNT domain.
Military PNT Conference
19th – 20th October 2020
London, UK
Gold Sponsor: Lockheed Martin
Sponsor: L3 Harris
