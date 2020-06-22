Improve Overall Operational Efficiency & Deliver Cost Optimisation with QAD and Progress DBA Shared Services

In a Live Webinar session by JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd. learn to drive down the cost of ownership & maintenance using QAD and Progress DBA Shared Services.

Today, businesses are constantly challenged by new market forces to sustain and support business. The Shared services approach gives enterprises a way to optimize cost for max operational efficiency.” — Basudev Pal, Director- UK &Europe, JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd.

BRACKNELL, UK, June 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nearly every regional, national and global organizations and their supply chain businesses have been partially/fully impacted by Covid19 pandemic. With the newly imposed normality, arresting the decline in business, survival, and growth is becoming more complex, challenging, and unsustainable. In order to overcome these challenges with long term tangible outcomes & value realization models, enterprises running QAD & Progress technology/ERP applications within their IT landscape are leaning on "Automation” and embracing a “Shared Services Model” to drive down operational costs and the TCO of application maintenance and yet, improve efficiency and achieve productivity gains at the same time. This model delivers flexibility/adaptability needs of the enterprises in a multi-geography environment while maintaining the consistency, integrity, security of data, and regulatory compliances.

JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd. will be hosting an interactive webinar on “Adopt QAD & Progress DBA Global Shared Services to Deliver Cost Optimization.” The webinar is scheduled to go live on Friday, 26th June 2020 at 3:00 PM BST and will be presented by JK Technosoft’s thought leaders Mr. Narendira Kumar, Technical Architect – QAD and Ms. Veena Menon, Senior Data Base Analyst (DBA) – QAD.

The webinar will focus on how DBA Global Shared Services 24X7 can deliver value and overcome challenges on the following aspects:

1. Adoption of Shared Services model to fulfill the Flexibility/Adaptability needs of Enterprise Application & Database landscape

2. Levels of Automation to be expected from the Shared Services model

3. Shared Services Model to address the Data Security & Compliance needs of Enterprises

4. Expected outcomes derived from adopting Shared Services

Basudev Pal, Director- UK &Europe, JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd. said, “In a world where businesses are constantly challenged by new market forces automation and access to best practices are key to sustaining and supporting business. The Shared services approach gives enterprises the surest and quickest way, along with optimizing costs to attain maximum operational efficiency.”

Day & Date: Friday, 26th June 2020

Timing: 3:00 PM BST / 4:00 PM CEST

Registration Link: https://jktech.com/insight/webinar/adopt-qad-progress-dba-global-shared-services-to-deliver-cost-optimization/

About JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd.

Founded in 1994, JK Technosoft (UK) Ltd. (JKT) is a global software solutions company enabling businesses to make informed decisions with data-driven analytics using Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), Internet of Things (IoT). Through its near-shore and off-shore centers, the company offers industry-specific tailor-made solutions around ERP and Digital Transformation to industries like Manufacturing, Retail, Insurance, CPG, etc.

JK Technosoft Ltd. drives its ethics and values from its parent organization- JK Organization, one of the leading industrial groups in India with an impressive history of innovation and social contribution.

With a team strength of over 1600 employees, JK Technosoft Ltd. is present in the UK, Netherlands, US region with offshore development centers in India. The company plans to expand its footprint across the Middle East.