Automotive TIC Market Worth $17.2 billion by 2027- Exclusive Report Covering Pre and Post COVID-19 Market Estimates and Forecasts by Meticulous Research®

/EIN News/ -- London, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, “Automotive TIC Market by Service Type (Testing, Inspection, Certification), Sourcing, Supply Chain (Design, Production), Application (VIS, Materials, Components, EVs, Fuels, Lubricants, Homologation, ADAS, Telematics), and Geography– Global Forecast to 2027”, the automotive TIC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $17.2 billion by 2027.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4977

Automotive testing, inspection, and certification services are performed to check the roadworthiness of a vehicle under different conditions and scenarios. This is a standard procedure performed by government-certified agencies to check whether a vehicle is capable to meet the current safety and performance standards regarding vehicles enacted by the governing bodies of a respective country. Currently, it is widely used by the manufacturers to show that their products are manufactured according to government standardization and regulations. It also helps the manufacturer to improve the marketability of their products. Ensuring safety and reliability in transportation services has become one of the key focus points for companies in the automotive testing, inspection, and certification market.

The growth in the overall automotive TIC market is mainly driven by the factors such as growing automobile production in emerging economies, strict regulatory standards imposed by governments on the automotive industry, and consistently growing instances of vehicle recall due to component failure. Furthermore, the growing adoption of electric vehicles, growing awareness among consumers regarding product quality and safety, and incorporation of technological advancements with rising adoption of connected devices in automotive industry are offering growth opportunities for the market players. However, dynamic regulations/standards across different regions and lack of skilled resources can obstruct the growth of this market.

Impact of COVID-19 on Automotive TIC Market

The global economy has been severely impacted by the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. The auto industry has seen the impact of the coronavirus crisis evolve from a supply shock to a global demand shock. The uncertain time required for lockdown and supply chain disruptions has baffled industry players to project any possibility of resurgence in the automotive industry. Besides, a severe impact of the COVID-19 has also been observed on the consumer demand for new automobiles, which is expected to severely impact the global automotive industry as well as associated market such as automotive TIC market.

According to data published by Autocar India Magazine, the global vehicle sales in March 2020 dipped to just above 5 million units and witnessed a significant drop of 39% compared to sales in March 2019. Top global automotive manufacturing countries including China, the U.S., Germany, the U.K. and India stood still in terms of manufacturing and sales during the first quarter of 2020. The U.S. and China registered double-digit decline in automobile sales; however, Europe witnessed the worst decline in more than 38 years. Combined sales of Europe-27 registered a drop of 52% compared to previous year. The losses made automotive companies fall back years and will certainly take a long time to regain their growth trajectory. However, sales in electric cars, especially in some European countries show positive signs of growth. Electric vehicles including hybrids, plug-ins, and full-electrics recorded a positive growth of 15% and total market share of 17.4% in the European countries. In order to counter the decline in sales, automotive companies are undertaking several measures to revive the market. Efforts such as complimentary services with the purchase of new vehicles, door step services, and insurance benefits are some of the few activities incorporated to attract new customers by several industrial players including Ford, Hyundai, General Motors, and Volkswagen AG, among others. Besides, local governments and organization are also offering incentive programs, tax benefits, and relief packages to mitigate the pandemic impact and rekindle the market to its original growth trajectory. Major automotive producing countries including Japan, South Korea, and India have already announced relief packages for manufacturing sectors including automotive sector.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=4977

The global automotive TIC market study presents historical market data in terms of value (2018 and 2019), estimated current data (2020), and forecasts for 2027. The market is segmented on the basis of services, location, supply chain services, application, and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyses the market at a country level.

Based on service type, the testing service segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall automotive TIC market in 2020. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high demand for quality and safety products and strong recommendations from the regulatory authorities to ensure the safety, quality, and efficiency of the products. Besides, continuous investments in R&D activities by service providers to expand their presence and to provide test environment is expected to support the growth of this market segment. However, the inspection services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Stringent rules for vehicle inspection to ensure governing safety, emissions, or both and growing consumer awareness about the safety & product quality are supporting the growth of the automotive inspection services market over the forecast period. Moreover, the increasing investment in the automotive inspection services industry by leading players is further expected to encourage the demand for these services.

Based on sourcing type, the in-house segment is estimated to command the largest share of the overall automotive TIC market in 2020. Conducting in-house TIC services allow manufacturers to exert higher levels of control by keeping services and personnel under direct control; therefore, in-house services are likely to capture a larger share of the automotive TIC market. In-house services not only lower the risks associated with poor vehicle maintenance, including equipment failure and crashes, but also enable manufacturers to identify the problems instantaneously. However, the outsourcing segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Outsourcing help manufacturers to get access to skilled expertise, focus on core activities, manage the risks effectively, and increase in-house efficiency. Increasing demand for automotive testing, certification, and inspection services is placing a strain on the in-house TIC workforces and processes of companies that are anticipated to drive the fast growth of the outsourcing segment.

Based on supply chain service, the operations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall automotive TIC market in 2020. This can be attributed to the wide use of these services in vehicle damage evaluation and tracking after-sale issues to reduce the risks associated with the sale, delivery, and maintenance. However, the design services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing concern regarding the safety & quality of vehicles is expected to encourage the demand for automotive design services. Besides, the growing adoption of electric vehicles and increasing deployment of connectivity technologies are also supporting the growth of the design services segment in the overall automotive TIC industry.

Quick Buy – Automotive TIC Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/buy_now.php?pformat=276&vformat=820

Based on application, the vehicle inspection services segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the overall automotive TIC market in 2020, which is primarily attributed to the growing government focus to implement legislation to reduce road accidents and environmental impact of non-compliant vehicles. However, the telematics segment is expected to grow with the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for fleet telematics, connected vehicle technologies, adoption of wireless communications, and integration of safety features into vehicles. Besides, the increasing government rules and regulations for the safety, security, and tracking of vehicles across the globe is supporting the growth of the automotive TIC services market for telematics.

Geographically, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to command the largest share of the global automotive TIC market in 2020. However, North America is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. North America is one of the largest automotive manufacturing hubs in the world and vehicle production is a crucial constituent of the North American economy. The overall growth of the automotive TIC market in North America is primarily attributed to the easy availability of automotive TIC services, presence of major automotive manufacturers and easy availability of their forthcoming advanced services, consistently rising production of vehicles, and increasing R&D expenditure in automotive industry to improve the R&D labs and manufacturing facilities. Furthermore, the surge in the demand for electric vehicles coupled with favorable government policies as well as rising cases of vehicle recall also contributes to the fastest growth of this market in the North America region over the forecast period. For instance, in 2020, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. announced to recall 2.7 million, including 2.4 million U.S. and 0.3 million Canadian vehicles in North America for potentially defective airbag inflators. Similarly, Ford Motor Company announced to recall 0.3 million North American vehicles over safety concerns.

The report also includes extensive assessment of the key strategic developments adopted by the leading market participants in the industry over the past 4-5 years (2016–2020). The automotive TIC market has witnessed number of expansions in recent years. For instance, in February 2019, SGS S.A. has expanded its laboratory testing services at Manesar (Gurgaon), India, to provide airbag testing.

The global automotive TIC market is consolidated and dominated by few major players, namely SGS S.A. (Switzerland), Bureau Veritas S.A. (France), Intertek Group Plc. (U.K.), Dekra SE (Germany), TÜV SÜD (Germany), TÜV Rheinland Ag Group (U.S.), DNV GL (Norway), British Standards Institution (BSI) (U.K.), Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll (NEMKO) (Norway), Eurofins Scientific SE (Luxembourg), Applus+ (Spain), TÜV Nord Group (Germany), Mistras Group (U.S.), Lloyd’s Register Group Limited (U.K.), and Element Materials Technology Ltd.(U.K.), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-tic-market-4977/

Scope of the Report

Automotive TIC Market by Service Type

Testing

Inspection

Certification

Automotive TIC Market by Sourcing Type

In-house

Outsourced

Automotive TIC Market by Supply Chain Services

Design

Production

Distribution

Selling

Operation

Automotive TIC Market by Application

Vehicle Inspection Services

Electric Components and Electronics

Interior and Exterior Materials and Components

Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Vehicles, and Battery Systems

Automotive Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants

Homologation Testing

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing

Durability Testing

OEM Testing

Telematics

Others

Automotive TIC Market by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=4977

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research.php

Related Reports:

Automotive Engineering Services Market by Service Type (Concept, Prototyping, Testing), Application (Body Engineering, Powertrain, Infotainment, Chassis, Safety Systems, Electrical, Body Controls, Connected Cars), Vehicle Type – Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-engineering-services-market-5043/

Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market by Component (Hardware, Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision), Process (Signal Recognition, Image Recognition) and Application (Semi-Autonomous Driving) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-artificial-intelligence-market-4996/

Automotive IoT Market by Platform (Data Management), Component (Sensor, GPS, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi), Data Converter (ADC), Connectivity (Embedded), End User (OEM), Application (ADAS, Fleet Management, Infotainment)– Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-iot-market-5071/

Automotive Lubricants Market by Product (Engine Oils, Transmission and Hydraulic fluids), Vehicle (Passenger Cars, Two/Three-Wheeler), Type (Mineral Oil, Synthetic, Semi-synthetic Lubricant), Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/automotive-lubricants-market-5036/

Artificial Intelligence in Supply Chain Market by Component (Platforms, Solutions) Technology (Machine Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing), Application (Warehouse, Fleet, Inventory Management), and by End User - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/artificial-intelligence-ai-in-supply-chain-market-5064/

About Meticulous Research®

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze and present the critical market data with great attention to details.

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, with the help of its unique research methodologies, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regions.

With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.





Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research