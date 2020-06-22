Progressive Care Changes Independent Public Accounting Firm to Daszkal Bolton LLP

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, FL, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE ‒ Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD) (“Progressive Care” or the “Company”), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, has engaged Daszkal Bolton LLP as its new independent public accounting firm as it undertakes efforts to transition to reporting under the Exchange Act Reporting requirements.

Effective June 22, 2020, the Company appointed Daszkal Bolton LLP ("Daszkal") as its independent public accounting firm for the Company’s fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s decision to replace Berkowitz Pollack Brant Advisors and Accountants, LLP (“Berkowitz”) with Daszkal was approved and authorized by the Board of Directors of the Company upon the recommendation of the Company’s Audit Committee.

“Our decision to choose Daszkal Bolton was based on their team’s expertise in healthcare and SEC reporting standards,” said S. Parikh Mars, CEO. “As we begin our transition to filing reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we are confident that Daszkal Bolton will be a valuable asset in these future endeavors.”

The independent audit reports issued by Berkowitz on the Company’s annual financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016 did not contain an adverse opinion or disclaimer of opinion, nor were such reports qualified or modified as to uncertainty, audit scope or accounting principles.

During the years ended December 31, 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2016 and through June 15, 2020, there were no disagreements with Berkowitz on any matters of accounting principles or practices, financial statement disclosure or auditing scope or procedure, which, if not resolved to the satisfaction of Berkowitz, would have caused Berkowitz to make reference to the subject matter of the disagreement in their reports on the Company’s financial statements for such years.

“The Company is fortunate to have worked with the team at Berkowitz Pollack Brant over the last four and half years,” said Ms. Mars. “We knew once we began our move to full reporting status with the SEC, we would have to part ways. Our experience with Berkowitz has been nothing but positive and we are grateful for their support regarding this decision.”

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. (OTCQB: RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding the intended terms of the offering, closing of the offering and use of any proceeds from the offering. When used herein, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “upcoming,” “plan,” “target,” “intend” and “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company’s actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

