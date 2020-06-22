Descartes helps Customers Adapt to COVID-19 Supply Chain Disruptions using Microsoft Azure

/EIN News/ -- WATERLOO, Ontario, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that, as a global partner, it is collaborating with Microsoft to help customers adapt to COVID-19–related logistics and supply chain disruptions by leveraging their Descartes solutions.



Descartes has recently highlighted several customers in diverse industries who have used Descartes’ cloud-based solutions to respond innovatively and swiftly to volatile market conditions and new demands on their operations:

Descartes leverages Microsoft Azure and Microsoft Azure SQL Database to run its Descartes MacroPoint™ real-time visibility solution used by Capital Logistics and Circle Logistics. Azure is part of Descartes’ overall cloud advancement strategy announced March 25, 2019 .

“The incredible work of our customers in these extraordinary times has been enabled through our collaboration with Microsoft,” said Chris Jones, EVP Marketing & Services at Descartes. “Microsoft services, including Azure, provide a foundation that enables Descartes solutions to help many logistics and supply chain organizations worldwide to be more agile and more responsive to continue to better navigate the global pandemic.”

Suzanne Gagliese, Vice President One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Canada said, “Companies like Descartes are using cloud-based solutions to adapt to the significant changes that COVID-19 has imposed on logistics and supply chain operations. We look forward to continuing to work with Descartes to help deliver innovative solutions that enhance the performance of their customers globally.”

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

