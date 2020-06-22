New Kidney360 Publication Highlights CareDx’s AlloSure is Differentiated as the dd-cfDNA Test of Choice

Head to head data shows that not all dd-cfDNA is the same

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA), a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, announces today that the journal of the American Society of Nephrology, Kidney360, published a study evaluating AlloSure simultaneously with a different donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) monitoring tool for allograft rejection.



This study evaluated 76 kidney transplant patients and surveilled post-transplant kidney rejection utilizing AlloSure and one other dd-cfDNA monitoring tool. Overall, the study found that while there were no significant differences between the diagnostic test characteristics, AlloSure was proven to be more accurate in clinical interpretation and significantly faster in delivering patient results. The study evaluated dd-cfDNA samples and concluded that AlloSure had a significantly superior turnaround time with 75% of the results returned at least one day earlier.

“Our study findings further validated the published data on AlloSure, a transplant-focused analytical tool for allograft rejection using donor-derived cell-free DNA,” said Joseph K. Melancon, MD, The George Washington University Hospital. “Although dd-cfDNA tests are similar, they are not the same.”

“While CareDx was not involved in this head-to-head comparison, we are not surprised by the results as AlloSure was developed for transplant specific needs, including accurate testing at low cfDNA levels and fast turnaround times,” said Sham Dholakia, SVP of Medical Affairs at CareDx.

