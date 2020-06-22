Toggled iQ Included on DesignLights Consortium® Networked Lighting Controls Qualified Products List

Toggled iQ now qualifies for all applicable utility rebate programs requiring lighting control capabilities

/EIN News/ -- TROY, Mich., June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toggled iQ , a smart building data and device management system, today announced its inclusion on the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Networked Lighting Controls (NLC) qualified products list (QPL), which compares networked lighting control systems and determines eligibility for utility incentives and rebates.



“Following an extensive application and review process, we are excited to receive DLC certification. Knowing that our Toggled iQ products meet all technical requirements of the certification, we will continue to provide the best in smart building connectivity,” said Dan Hollenkamp, Toggled iQ chief operating officer. “This designation ensures that our commercial customers can qualify for applicable sponsored lighting controls rebate programs throughout the U.S., opening up doors for customer cost savings and guaranteed energy efficiency.”

This designation allows Toggled iQ, which enables customers the ability to create customized and scalable solutions across use cases including lighting control, HVAC, remote sensors, and building controls, to qualify for all applicable utility rebate programs. The NLC program enables widespread adoption of networked lighting controls in commercial buildings, working in partnership with utilities, energy efficiency programs, and the lighting industry.

Smart building control products that receive this designation are required to pass a rigorous application process, which includes a formal technical requirement application, followed by a detailed system review and extensive customer follow-up, as well as verification steps.

For more information, visit www.togglediq.com

About Toggled iQ

Toggled iQ is a registered trademark brand of Ilumisys, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR). Toggled iQ is a smart building data and device management system that leverages the Internet of Things, enabling customers to create unique and scalable solutions across many use cases including, lighting control, HVAC, remote sensors, and smart building control. Toggled iQ’s purpose is to improve the way the world works’ and people live. Developing attainable and truly user-friendly smart building advancements drives the team to develop and bring to market next-generation smart building technology. To learn more, visit https://togglediq.com .

About Altair

Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of product development, high performance computing (HPC), and data analytics. Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com .

