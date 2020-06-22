SYSPRO ERP Software Named in Capterra’s Top 20 List of Most Popular Enterprise Resource Planning Software

/EIN News/ -- SYSPRO ERP Software Secures Top 10 Position on Coveted List



MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SYSPRO , a global provider of industry-built enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, announced today that Capterra, a trusted online service that helps organizations find the right software, has included SYSPRO in its coveted list of top 20 Most Popular Enterprise Resource Planning software products.

The Top 20 Most Popular Enterprise Resource Planning Software list is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the ERP software space.

“SYSPRO has always been a customer centric organization that offers purpose-built solutions for manufacturers and distributors around the world. We invest heavily in bringing the best technology to our customers so that our solutions scale as our customers’ businesses grow. Over the years we have had a customer retention rate of over 95% and the inclusion in this coveted list is a tremendous honour that encourages us to continue focusing on providing future-proof and scalable solutions,” said Brian Rainboth, GM, SYSPRO Canada.

A reviewer on the Capterra website acknowledged their customer experience within the evaluation, "The SYSPRO teams, and the VARs, all have experienced business analysts, project managers, and developers. They will work alongside you to develop a solid strategy for success."

The Top 20 Enterprise Resource Planning Software list is available here .

About Capterra

Capterra helps organizations around the world find the right software for their needs. Founded in 1999, Capterra’s global product footprint, verified user reviews backbone, independent research, and tailored comparison tools, provide more than five million in-market buyers with a confidence-building discovery experience every month. For more information, visit www.capterra.com .

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a global, independent provider of industry-built ERP software designed to simplify business complexity for manufacturers and distributors. Focused on delivering optimized performance and complete business visibility, the SYSPRO solution is highly scalable, and can be deployed on premise, in the cloud, or accessed via a mobile device. SYSPRO’s strengths lie in a simplified approach to technology, expertise in a range of industries, and a commitment to future-proofing customer and partner success.

SYSPRO has more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents.

Communications Contact Sharad Tiwari SYSPRO Canada sharad.tiwari@ca.syspro.com +1 844 479 7776