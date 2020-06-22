Bone Void Fillers Market Size to Reach USD 3.90 Billion by 2027; Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Bone-Associated Disease, says Fortune Business Insights™

Key Companies Profiled are BONESUPPORT AB, Wright Medical Group N.V., DePuy Synthes Companies, Stryker, Arthrex, Inc., Biocomposites, Zimmer Biomet, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Pacific Bioceramics and other key market players.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, June 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bone void fillers market size is expected to exhibit exponential growth owing to the increasing prevalence of bone-associated disease across the globe. Fortune Business Insights, published this information in its latest report, titled “Bone Void Fillers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM), Collagen Matrix, Calcium Sulfate, Tri-calcium Phosphate, and Others), By Form (Gel, Granules, Paste, Putty, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027.” The report mentions that the market is likely to generate USD 3.90 billion by 2027, while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.4% between 2020 and 2027. Furthermore, the report observes that the market was worth USD 2.80 billion in 2019.

Bone void fillers are mainly used to fill gaps and voids present in the bone owing to injuries, trauma, and benign bone tumors, among others. Increasing incidence of bone-associated diseases is driving the demand for the products across the globe. In addition to this, the surging demand for synthetic bone void fillers owing to several advantages, such as high sterility and extensive availability of raw material across the globe is set to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), every year, it is estimated that about 1.5 million people suffer a fracture owing to a bone disease.





What does the Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. It covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Prevalence of Bone Disease to Stoke Demand

According to a report by the International Osteoporosis Foundation, there are around 44 million people in the United States that are living with low bone mass or osteoporosis. Additionally, increasing geriatric population across the globe is driving the demand for these fillers that are administered to treat the patients suffering from bone deformity. Furthermore, the increasing cases of diabetic foot infections that will require bone void fillers among the patients is expected to drive the global market share during the forecast period. Moreover, the introduction of technologically advanced bone void fillers to treat bone diseases among the population will bode well for the market growth in the forthcoming years.

However, there are certain clinical limitations with some products that include poor resorbability and high costs may hamper the growth prospects of the market to some extent. Moreover, under-penetration of these fillers in the less developed regions across the globe will restrain the market growth.

Segmentation:

Demineralized Bone Matrix (DBM) Segment Registered a Market Share of 32.9%

Based on type, the demineralized bone matrix (DBM) segment held a market share of 32.9% in 2019 and is likely exhibit high growth in the forthcoming years. This is attributable to factors such as several benefits associated with DBM, such as reliability and safety during administration procedures. Moreover, high popularity of DBM in the United States and in the key countries of Europe will drive the market growth during the projected horizon.

Regional Analysis:

North America to Remain Dominant; Increasing Adoption of Technologically Advanced Products to Drive the Market

Among the regions, the market in North America is expected to showcase significant growth and register the highest global bone void fillers market revenue during the forecast period. The region generated a revenue of USD 1.31 billion in 2019 and is likely to grow further. This is set to occur owing to the factors such as competitive pricing of the product and increasing prevalence of bone disease in the region. Europe, on the other hand, is anticipated to be the second-most leading region during the projected horizon. This is attributable to factors such as high adoption of technologically advanced products and the presence of emerging key players in the region.





Competitive Landscape:

Increasing Focus on R&D by the Companies to Favor Growth

According to the report, the market comprises of several established and emerging players that are striving to maintain their market presence and consolidate their position in the highly competitive landscape. The adoption of strategies such as increasing focus on research and development, introduction of novel products, and collaboration by the companies will contribute to the global bone void fillers market growth during the forecast period.

Industry Development:

April 2020: Biocomposites, an international medical device company, announced that it has received a new CE Mark from the European Union for its product, STIMULAN. According to the company, the product is beneficial for treating and the effective management of infected bone and soft tissue.



List of the Key Companies Operating in the Bone Void Fillers Market are:

BONESUPPORT AB

Wright Medical Group N.V.

DePuy Synthes Companies

Stryker

Arthrex, Inc.

Biocomposites

Zimmer Biomet

Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Pacific Bioceramics

Others



Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Epidemiology of Bone Tumor New Product Launches, Key Players Overview of Guidelines for Bone Void Fillers Key Industry Developments (Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, etc.)

Global Bone Void Fillers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Demineralized Bone Matrix Collagen Matrix Calcium Sulphate Tri-calcium Phosphate Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Form Gel Granules Paste Putty Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User Hospitals Specialty Clinics Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued….!!!





Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/bone-void-fillers-market-10030